Though many will travel to Alabama for the University of Georgia game against Auburn University, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend for those who choose to stay in Athens. The Red & Black compiled a list of upcoming events to mark in your calendars this weekend.
Thursday, Oct. 7
What: Listen to UGA faculty perform "A Fiddler’s Tale."
Where: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $3 with UGA ID; $20 standard
What: UGA Theatre presents a production of the Greek play “Alcestis."
Where: Miller Learning Center
When: 6 p.m.
Price: $12-$15
What: Browse inexpensive books and vinyl records.
Where: Oglethorpe County Library
When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: Free
Friday, Oct. 8
What: Enjoy a performance by Rick Fowler Band and Frankie’s Blues Mission.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $7
What: Indulge in beer and food at the first day of the Oktoberfest inspired event.
Where: Paloma Park
When: 2 p.m.
Price: $30-$40
What: Learn about and purchase native plants.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
When: 4-6 p.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, Oct. 9
What: Local bands Fishbug, CannonandtheBoxes and Sasha Stray will perform punk, folk and rock.
Where: 40 Watt Club
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $10
What: Donate and browse used, free items at the Really, Really Free Market.
Where: Reese and Pope Park
When: Noon-2 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Discover undisplayed, unseen art collections and bring home a collage kit.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Price: Free