Though many will travel to Alabama for the University of Georgia game against Auburn University, there are still plenty of things to do this weekend for those who choose to stay in Athens. The Red & Black compiled a list of upcoming events to mark in your calendars this weekend.

Thursday, Oct. 7

LIVE MUSIC

What: Listen to UGA faculty perform "A Fiddler’s Tale."

Where: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $3 with UGA ID; $20 standard

THEATRE

What: UGA Theatre presents a production of the Greek play “Alcestis."

Where: Miller Learning Center

When: 6 p.m.

Price: $12-$15

BOOK SALE

What: Browse inexpensive books and vinyl records.

Where: Oglethorpe County Library

When: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

Price: Free

Friday, Oct. 8

LIVE MUSIC

What: Enjoy a performance by Rick Fowler Band and Frankie’s Blues Mission.

Where: Southern Brewing Company

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $7

PARKTOBERFEST

What: Indulge in beer and food at the first day of the Oktoberfest inspired event.

Where: Paloma Park

When: 2 p.m.

Price: $30-$40

PLANT SALE

What: Learn about and purchase native plants.

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

When: 4-6 p.m.

Price: Free

Saturday, Oct. 9

LIVE MUSIC

What: Local bands Fishbug, CannonandtheBoxes and Sasha Stray will perform punk, folk and rock. 

Where: 40 Watt Club

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $10

FREE MARKET

What: Donate and browse used, free items at the Really, Really Free Market.

Where: Reese and Pope Park

When: Noon-2 p.m.

Price: Free

ART MUSEUM

What: Discover undisplayed, unseen art collections and bring home a collage kit.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Price: Free

Nimra Ahmad double majors in journalism and international affairs at the University of Georgia. She joined The Red & Black in Oct. 2020 and has worked as a contributor and culture editor. She particularly enjoys covering music, religion and UGA life.

