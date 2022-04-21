Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features a storytelling event about Jacqueline Kennedy, a fashion show and the 31st annual Boybutante Ball.
Thursday, April 21
FELINE FUNDRAISER
What: Pet cats and socialize at a fundraiser for Circle of Friends Animal Society.
Where: Creature Comforts
When: 6 p.m.
Price: Free
ART WORKSHOP
What: Create fresh flower crowns among sculptures in the museum’s garden.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
When: 6 p.m.
Price: $25
HISTORIC ACT
What: Watch a performance about Jacqueline Kennedy and her life.
Where: The Classic Center
When: 6:45 p.m.
Price: Free
Friday, April 22
GRAND OPENING
What: Look at art, enter a raffle and more at the grand opening of Milan Art Store.
Where: Milan Art Store
When: 6-10 p.m.
Price: Free
AERIAL DANCE
What: See aerialists interpret 20 years of Canopy Studio’s opening.
Where: Canopy Studio
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $10-20
SPRING FLING
What: Enjoy a fashion show with live musical performances from Convict Julie, TRVY and more.
Where: Paloma Park
When: 9 p.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, April 23
BEEP BASEBALL
What: Witness teams of blind baseball players compete for a spot in the Beep Baseball World Series.
Where: Southeast Clarke Park
When: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: $100
BREW CELEBRATION
What: Celebrate Terrapin’s 20th anniversary with live music, a vintage garage sale and more.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co.
When: 3-8 p.m.
Price: $20-40
BOYBUTANTE BALL
What: Attend the 31st annual drag ball that fundraises for HIV/AIDS services.
Where: 40 Watt Club
When: 8:30 p.m.
Price: $25