Yearly, the Boybutante AIDS foundation hosts the drag ball, Boybutante Ball, to help its mission of raising funds for HIV/AIDS services. This year marks the 31st ball. (Photo/Maya Giro)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features a storytelling event about Jacqueline Kennedy, a fashion show and the 31st annual Boybutante Ball.

Thursday, April 21

FELINE FUNDRAISER

What: Pet cats and socialize at a fundraiser for Circle of Friends Animal Society.

Where: Creature Comforts

When: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

ART WORKSHOP

What: Create fresh flower crowns among sculptures in the museum’s garden.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

When: 6 p.m.

Price: $25

HISTORIC ACT

What: Watch a performance about Jacqueline Kennedy and her life.

Where: The Classic Center

When: 6:45 p.m.

Price: Free

Friday, April 22

GRAND OPENING

What: Look at art, enter a raffle and more at the grand opening of Milan Art Store.

Where: Milan Art Store

When: 6-10 p.m.

Price: Free

AERIAL DANCE

What: See aerialists interpret 20 years of Canopy Studio’s opening.

Where: Canopy Studio

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $10-20

SPRING FLING

What: Enjoy a fashion show with live musical performances from Convict Julie, TRVY and more.

Where: Paloma Park

When: 9 p.m.

Price: Free

Saturday, April 23

BEEP BASEBALL

What: Witness teams of blind baseball players compete for a spot in the Beep Baseball World Series.

Where: Southeast Clarke Park

When: 8:30 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: $100

BREW CELEBRATION

What: Celebrate Terrapin’s 20th anniversary with live music, a vintage garage sale and more.

Where: Terrapin Beer Co.

When: 3-8 p.m.

Price: $20-40

BOYBUTANTE BALL

What: Attend the 31st annual drag ball that fundraises for HIV/AIDS services.

Where: 40 Watt Club

When: 8:30 p.m.

Price: $25

