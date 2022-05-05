191001_JCA_Terrapin_15.jpg (copy)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features a Cinco De Mayo bike night, a gala hosted by the local nonprofit Heart Music and the first annual Classic City BBQ Challenge.

Thursday, May 5

FACILITY TOUR

What: Walk around this plant to see how water is cleaned and treated.

Where: J.G. Beacham Water Treatment Plant

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Price: Free, registration required

BIKE NIGHT

What: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with food, drinks and bikes from The Lita Athens collective.

Where: Akademia Brewing Company

When: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

LIVE MUSIC

What: Listen to R&B and rap artists from the metro Atlanta area.

Where: 40 Watt Club

When: 8-11:30 p.m.

Price: $10-12

Friday, May 6

POP-UP SHOP

What: Select a free Mother’s Day gift at this pop-up jewelry boutique.

Where: Athens-Clarke County Library

When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.

Price: Free

MUSIC GALA

What: Watch students from the Clarke County School District perform at the Heart Music Gala.

Where: East Athens Educational Dance Center

When: 6:30 p.m.

Price: $75

NIGHT PADDLE

What: Take to the water at night at this Friday Night Paddle outing.

Where: Sandy Creek Park and Lake Chapman

When: 8-10 p.m.

Price: $5-15

Saturday, May 7

BBQ CHALLENGE

What: Root for cook teams at the inaugural Classic City BBQ Challenge.

Where: Terrapin Beer Co.

When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.

Price: $10-20

HOLIDAY CELEBRATION

What: Browse unique floral arrangements and artwork at this pre-Mother’s Day event.

Where: Steel + Plank

When: 11 am.-4 p.m.

Price: Free

LIVE MUSIC

What: Attend an evening of queer performance held by Queer Arts Athens and Pride Athens.

Where: Nuçi’s Space

When: 7:30-10:45 p.m.

Price: Free

Maddy Franklin is a journalism and communication studies student at UGA. Since joining The Red & Black in March 2021, she has worked as a contributor, assistant culture editor and is currently serving as culture editor.

