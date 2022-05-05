Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features a Cinco De Mayo bike night, a gala hosted by the local nonprofit Heart Music and the first annual Classic City BBQ Challenge.
Thursday, May 5
FACILITY TOUR
What: Walk around this plant to see how water is cleaned and treated.
Where: J.G. Beacham Water Treatment Plant
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Price: Free, registration required
BIKE NIGHT
What: Celebrate Cinco De Mayo with food, drinks and bikes from The Lita Athens collective.
Where: Akademia Brewing Company
When: 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
LIVE MUSIC
What: Listen to R&B and rap artists from the metro Atlanta area.
Where: 40 Watt Club
When: 8-11:30 p.m.
Price: $10-12
Friday, May 6
POP-UP SHOP
What: Select a free Mother’s Day gift at this pop-up jewelry boutique.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library
When: 3:30-5:30 p.m.
Price: Free
MUSIC GALA
What: Watch students from the Clarke County School District perform at the Heart Music Gala.
Where: East Athens Educational Dance Center
When: 6:30 p.m.
Price: $75
NIGHT PADDLE
What: Take to the water at night at this Friday Night Paddle outing.
Where: Sandy Creek Park and Lake Chapman
When: 8-10 p.m.
Price: $5-15
Saturday, May 7
BBQ CHALLENGE
What: Root for cook teams at the inaugural Classic City BBQ Challenge.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co.
When: 10 a.m.-10 p.m.
Price: $10-20
HOLIDAY CELEBRATION
What: Browse unique floral arrangements and artwork at this pre-Mother’s Day event.
Where: Steel + Plank
When: 11 am.-4 p.m.
Price: Free
LIVE MUSIC
What: Attend an evening of queer performance held by Queer Arts Athens and Pride Athens.
Where: Nuçi’s Space
When: 7:30-10:45 p.m.
Price: Free