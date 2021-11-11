210228_HT_GA Museum of Art workshop 014.jpg

Guests attending the Georgia Museum of Art drawing workshop sit and sketch exhibits on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 in Athens, Georgia. The workshop is the first in-person event of its kind since COVID-19 precautions were first adopted, nearly a year ago. (Photo/Haleigh Terhune)

Local talent shines this weekend with various productions taking place, from dance to theatre to live concerts. The Red & Black has compiled a list of various events occurring over the next couple of days that will surely help fill free time in busy schedules. 

Thursday, Nov. 11

LIVE MUSIC

What: Support a cause at a benefit concert featuring local artists hosted by UGA HEROs.

Where: Southern Brewing Co.

When: 6-10 p.m.

Price: $10-$15

DANCE SHOWCASE

What: Watch heartfelt dance performances by seniors studying choreography.

Where: New Dance Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $8-$12

THEATRE

What: Attend the opening night of the Athens Creative Theatre’s production of “Camelot.”

Where: Morton Theatre

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $12-$15

CYCLING CLASS

What: Join instructor Vongai Mhut for three spin classes to music from around the world. 

Where: Ramsey Student Center Studio E 

When: 5:30-6:15 p.m.

Price: Free

Friday, Nov. 12

LIVE MUSIC

What: Hear tunes from folk duo Watchhouse, formerly known as Mandolin Orange. 

Where: Georgia Theatre

When: 8:30 p.m.

Price: $28.50-$33.50

HISTORY AND BEER

What: Learn local Indigenous history over sips of craft beer.

Where: Historic Athens

Welcome Center

When: 5:30-7 p.m.

Price: Free

OPERA

What: Watch and listen to the UGA Opera Theatre’s performances of two one-act operas.

Where: Hodgson Hall

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $3-$25

KARAOKE SOCIAL

What: Join First Gen Dawgs for a karaoke social and first generation student mixer. 

Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center 

When: 5-6 p.m. 

Price: Free

Saturday, Nov. 13

LIVE MUSIC

What: Sing along with the Nashville-based experimental folk artist Lera Lynn.

Where: Hotel Indigo

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $25-$100

PRIDE FEST

What: Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride with live music, local vendors and drag performances.

Where: Terrapin Beer Co.

When: Noon-8 p.m.

Price: Free

FAMILY ART DAY

What: Attend a creative writing class, art exhibits and more.

Where: Performing and Visual Arts Complex

When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.

Price: Free

LIVE MUSIC

What: Join country and Americana band Flatland Cavalry for a night of music for those 18 and over. 

Where: The Warehouse 

When: 7 p.m.

Price: $15