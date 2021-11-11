Local talent shines this weekend with various productions taking place, from dance to theatre to live concerts. The Red & Black has compiled a list of various events occurring over the next couple of days that will surely help fill free time in busy schedules.
Thursday, Nov. 11
What: Support a cause at a benefit concert featuring local artists hosted by UGA HEROs.
Where: Southern Brewing Co.
When: 6-10 p.m.
Price: $10-$15
What: Watch heartfelt dance performances by seniors studying choreography.
Where: New Dance Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $8-$12
What: Attend the opening night of the Athens Creative Theatre’s production of “Camelot.”
Where: Morton Theatre
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $12-$15
What: Join instructor Vongai Mhut for three spin classes to music from around the world.
Where: Ramsey Student Center Studio E
When: 5:30-6:15 p.m.
Price: Free
Friday, Nov. 12
What: Hear tunes from folk duo Watchhouse, formerly known as Mandolin Orange.
Where: Georgia Theatre
When: 8:30 p.m.
Price: $28.50-$33.50
What: Learn local Indigenous history over sips of craft beer.
Where: Historic Athens
Welcome Center
When: 5:30-7 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Watch and listen to the UGA Opera Theatre’s performances of two one-act operas.
Where: Hodgson Hall
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $3-$25
What: Join First Gen Dawgs for a karaoke social and first generation student mixer.
Where: Zell B. Miller Learning Center
When: 5-6 p.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, Nov. 13
What: Sing along with the Nashville-based experimental folk artist Lera Lynn.
Where: Hotel Indigo
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $25-$100
What: Celebrate LGBTQ+ pride with live music, local vendors and drag performances.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co.
When: Noon-8 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Attend a creative writing class, art exhibits and more.
Where: Performing and Visual Arts Complex
When: 10 a.m.-1:30 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Join country and Americana band Flatland Cavalry for a night of music for those 18 and over.
Where: The Warehouse
When: 7 p.m.
Price: $15