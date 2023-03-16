220319_SC_DancingwTheAthensStars_027.jpg

Dancing with the Athens Stars returns to the Classic Center on Saturday, March 19, 2022. Team nine's Jennifer Varnadoe and Mike Fulford perform. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes Pakistani and Filipino culture nights, St. Patrick’s Day events, superhero music, plant meditation and more. 

Thursday, March 16

ENVIRONMENT LECTURE

WHAT: Jack Davis, a professor from the University of Florida, will present the Odum Environmental Ethics Lecture, "The Bald Eagle: The History of a Symbol and Species," as part of the UGA Humanities Festival.

WHERE: Jackson Street Building, Room 125

WHEN: 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

THIRD THURSDAY

WHAT: View exhibits after hours at this monthly evening of art and events.

WHERE: Participating galleries: ATHICA, The Athenaeum, Lyndon House Arts Center, tiny ATH gallery

WHEN: 6-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

MEHNDI NIGHT

WHAT: The UGA Pakistani Student Association will host a night of culture, festivities and fun.

WHERE: UGA Memorial Hall Ballroom

WHEN: 7:30-10 p.m.

PRICE: $12-18

Friday, March 17

KEEP IT GREEN

WHAT: Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful will present a “Keepin’ it Green and Brew-tiful” St. Patrick’s Day celebration to raise funds for the Loop 10 Daffodil Project. The event will feature a costume contest, dunk tank and more.

WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.

WHEN: 5-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free admission

ST. PATTY’S BAR CRAWL

WHAT: Try your luck at Athens Official St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl. Tickets will include a wristband for entry into participating venues and deals on food and drink.

WHERE: Participating bars

WHEN: Check in at 1785 Bar and Grill from 4-8 p.m.

PRICE: $9.99

EARTH, WIND AND FIRE

WHAT: The Legacy Reunion of Earth Wind & Fire Alumni will be joined by members of the Athens Symphony to bring back the group’s hit songs.

WHERE: The Classic Center Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $33 - $127 plus fees

Saturday, March 18

SUPERHERO MUSIC

WHAT: The UGA Wind Symphony will perform a family-friendly concert, “The Superpowers of Music!” with themes from classic superhero movies.

WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

WHEN: 10 a.m.

PRICE: Free

NATURE CENTER CELEBRATION

WHAT: The Sandy Creek Nature Center will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a Golden Anniversary Celebration and Open House.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center Education and Visitor Center

WHEN: 1-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BOOK PARTY

WHAT: Join Avid Bookshop in celebrating local author Sabrina Orah Mark's memoir in essays, “Happily.”

WHERE: The Lab at Ciné

WHEN: 5-7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

FILIPINO CULTURE NIGHT

WHAT: The UGA Filipino Student Association will present “Kapamilya,” complete with a dance showcase, outside performances, food and a presentation of the film “As the Sun Sets.”

WHERE: Tate Grand Hall

WHEN: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.

PRICE: $10-12

DANCING WITH THE STARS

WHAT: Dancing with the Athens Stars, Project Safe’s annual fundraising event, will feature ten teams of local celebrities paired with dance instructors in a judged competition.

WHERE: The Classic Center Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $16-21

Sunday, March 19

QUESTIVAL

WHAT: Participate in the garden’s newest festival, Georgia Questival, to complete activities to reveal a treasure in this outdoor adventure.

WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia’s Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden

WHEN: 1-5 p.m.

PRICE: $5-20

PLANT MEDITATION

WHAT: Attend a class of light yoga, chanting, meditation and breathwork to the tune of “plant music” to find peace and connection with nature.

WHERE: Foxglove Plantbar

WHEN: 4 p.m.

PRICE: $22

SUNDAY FUNDAY MARKET

WHAT: Support small businesses, entrepreneurs, musicians, farmers and creatives at this weekly event featuring a song and drum circle.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 1-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

