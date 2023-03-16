The Red & Black compiles a weekly roundup of shows and events for the upcoming weekend. This weekend includes Pakistani and Filipino culture nights, St. Patrick’s Day events, superhero music, plant meditation and more.
Thursday, March 16
ENVIRONMENT LECTURE
WHAT: Jack Davis, a professor from the University of Florida, will present the Odum Environmental Ethics Lecture, "The Bald Eagle: The History of a Symbol and Species," as part of the UGA Humanities Festival.
WHERE: Jackson Street Building, Room 125
WHEN: 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
THIRD THURSDAY
WHAT: View exhibits after hours at this monthly evening of art and events.
WHERE: Participating galleries: ATHICA, The Athenaeum, Lyndon House Arts Center, tiny ATH gallery
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
MEHNDI NIGHT
WHAT: The UGA Pakistani Student Association will host a night of culture, festivities and fun.
WHERE: UGA Memorial Hall Ballroom
WHEN: 7:30-10 p.m.
PRICE: $12-18
Friday, March 17
KEEP IT GREEN
WHAT: Keep Athens-Clarke County Beautiful will present a “Keepin’ it Green and Brew-tiful” St. Patrick’s Day celebration to raise funds for the Loop 10 Daffodil Project. The event will feature a costume contest, dunk tank and more.
WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.
WHEN: 5-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free admission
ST. PATTY’S BAR CRAWL
WHAT: Try your luck at Athens Official St Patrick's Day Bar Crawl. Tickets will include a wristband for entry into participating venues and deals on food and drink.
WHERE: Participating bars
WHEN: Check in at 1785 Bar and Grill from 4-8 p.m.
PRICE: $9.99
EARTH, WIND AND FIRE
WHAT: The Legacy Reunion of Earth Wind & Fire Alumni will be joined by members of the Athens Symphony to bring back the group’s hit songs.
WHERE: The Classic Center Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $33 - $127 plus fees
Saturday, March 18
SUPERHERO MUSIC
WHAT: The UGA Wind Symphony will perform a family-friendly concert, “The Superpowers of Music!” with themes from classic superhero movies.
WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
WHEN: 10 a.m.
PRICE: Free
NATURE CENTER CELEBRATION
WHAT: The Sandy Creek Nature Center will celebrate their 50th anniversary with a Golden Anniversary Celebration and Open House.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center Education and Visitor Center
WHEN: 1-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BOOK PARTY
WHAT: Join Avid Bookshop in celebrating local author Sabrina Orah Mark's memoir in essays, “Happily.”
WHERE: The Lab at Ciné
WHEN: 5-7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
FILIPINO CULTURE NIGHT
WHAT: The UGA Filipino Student Association will present “Kapamilya,” complete with a dance showcase, outside performances, food and a presentation of the film “As the Sun Sets.”
WHERE: Tate Grand Hall
WHEN: Doors open at 5:30 p.m., show starts at 7 p.m.
PRICE: $10-12
DANCING WITH THE STARS
WHAT: Dancing with the Athens Stars, Project Safe’s annual fundraising event, will feature ten teams of local celebrities paired with dance instructors in a judged competition.
WHERE: The Classic Center Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $16-21
Sunday, March 19
QUESTIVAL
WHAT: Participate in the garden’s newest festival, Georgia Questival, to complete activities to reveal a treasure in this outdoor adventure.
WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia’s Alice H. Richards Children’s Garden
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
PRICE: $5-20
PLANT MEDITATION
WHAT: Attend a class of light yoga, chanting, meditation and breathwork to the tune of “plant music” to find peace and connection with nature.
WHERE: Foxglove Plantbar
WHEN: 4 p.m.
PRICE: $22
SUNDAY FUNDAY MARKET
WHAT: Support small businesses, entrepreneurs, musicians, farmers and creatives at this weekly event featuring a song and drum circle.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
