Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features a diverse ballet performance from Complexions Contemporary Ballet, the Athens Area Humane Society's Furtastic Fall Festival and the kickoff of Porchfest with the release of Historic Athens' beer collaboration with Athentic Brewing Co. — "Athenticity."
Thursday, Sept. 29
FALL BOOK SALE
WHAT: Find a new-to-you book to cozy up with at this annual event.
WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library
WHEN: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.
PRICE: $10 per bag of books
ART STUDENT NIGHT
WHAT: Head to the museum for a night of music and artistic activities.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
DIVERSE BALLET
WHAT: Watch as Complexions Contemporary Ballet brings diversity to their art.
WHERE: UGA Fine Arts Theatre
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
PRICE: $10-55
Friday, Sept. 30
PARKTOBER FEST
WHAT: Head outdoors to enjoy live music and Bavarian beers at this German-themed event.
WHERE: Paloma Park
WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.
PRICE: $25-65
FESTIVAL KICKOFF
WHAT: Kickoff Historic Athens’ annual Porchfest and try their new brew collaboration, “Athenticity.”
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LIVE THEATER
WHAT: Watch as a man embarks on a journey for love in “Torch Song.”
WHERE: UGA Cellar Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $8-12
Saturday, Oct. 1
FURTASTIC FALL FEST
WHAT: Support the animals and enjoy live music, food and vendors at this first-annual event.
WHERE: Athens Area Humane Society
WHEN: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
PRICE: $10-40
LIVE THEATER
WHAT: Follow the lives of five dynamic cab drivers in this live performance of “Jitney.”
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: $25-30
OWL FLIGHT 5K
WHAT: Get some steps in at this 5K hosted by the local middle school’s Parent Teacher Association.
WHERE: Clarke Middle School
WHEN: 8:30 a.m.
PRICE: $0-20