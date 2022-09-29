201010_JAG_porchfest3_012.jpg

The Athens Symphony Orchestra performs at 1045 Prince Ave. in Athens, Georgia, for Historic Athens Porchfest on Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021. 108 musicians played on front porches throughout six historical neighborhoods for the third annual Porchfest. (Photo/Jessica Gratigny; @jgratphoto)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features a diverse ballet performance from Complexions Contemporary Ballet, the Athens Area Humane Society's Furtastic Fall Festival and the kickoff of Porchfest with the release of Historic Athens' beer collaboration with Athentic Brewing Co. — "Athenticity." 

Thursday, Sept. 29

FALL BOOK SALE

WHAT: Find a new-to-you book to cozy up with at this annual event.

WHERE: Athens-Clarke County Library

WHEN: 10 a.m.-7 p.m.

PRICE: $10 per bag of books

ART STUDENT NIGHT

WHAT: Head to the museum for a night of music and artistic activities.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

DIVERSE BALLET

WHAT: Watch as Complexions Contemporary Ballet brings diversity to their art.

WHERE: UGA Fine Arts Theatre

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

PRICE: $10-55

Friday, Sept. 30

PARKTOBER FEST

WHAT: Head outdoors to enjoy live music and Bavarian beers at this German-themed event.

WHERE: Paloma Park

WHEN: 11 a.m.-5 p.m.

PRICE: $25-65

FESTIVAL KICKOFF

WHAT: Kickoff Historic Athens’ annual Porchfest and try their new brew collaboration, “Athenticity.”

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

LIVE THEATER

WHAT: Watch as a man embarks on a journey for love in “Torch Song.”

WHERE: UGA Cellar Theatre

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $8-12

Saturday, Oct. 1

FURTASTIC FALL FEST

WHAT: Support the animals and enjoy live music, food and vendors at this first-annual event.

WHERE: Athens Area Humane Society

WHEN: 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

PRICE: $10-40

LIVE THEATER

WHAT: Follow the lives of five dynamic cab drivers in this live performance of “Jitney.”

WHERE: Morton Theatre

WHEN: 6 p.m.

PRICE: $25-30

OWL FLIGHT 5K

WHAT: Get some steps in at this 5K hosted by the local middle school’s Parent Teacher Association.

WHERE: Clarke Middle School

WHEN: 8:30 a.m.

PRICE: $0-20

Tags

Recommended for you