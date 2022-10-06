Through a miscommunication about wearing a red jacket, Richard Wilson knew it was “God’s intention” for him to paint Harold Alonza Black, Mary Blackwell Diallo and Kerry Rushin Miller. Newly built Black-Diallo-Miller Hall, named after the first three Black students to enroll as freshmen and graduate with their undergraduate degrees from the University of Georgia, proudly displays portraits of Black, Diallo and Miller as the first faces you see when entering the building.