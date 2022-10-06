Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features DJ Goth Dad of Vision Video mixing eerie tunes at the Georgia Museum of Art, the return of Zombie Farms for their 10th year in business and a haunting performance of “Blithe Spirit.”
Thursday, Oct. 6
NATIVE PLANT SALE
WHAT: Purchase and learn how to care for native plants at this sale supporting conservation efforts.
WHEN: 4-6 p.m.
WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
PRICE: Free
SPOOKY BOOK LAUNCH
WHAT: Join local author Tracy L. Adkins for the release of her new book, “Ghosts of Athens and Beyond: History and Haunting of North Georgia.”
WHEN: 7-8 p.m.
WHERE: Graduate Athens
PRICE: Free
GOTH DISC JOCKEY
WHAT: Join DJ Goth Dad of local band Vision Video as he spins dark jams for the Museum Mix.
WHEN: 8-11 p.m.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
PRICE: Free
Friday, Oct. 7
DEATH TOUR
WHAT: Enjoy Regency-era decor in this educational tour of mourning rituals in a local historic home.
WHEN: 6-7 p.m.
WHERE: Church-Waddel-Brumby House
PRICE: $15
SCARY NIGHT HIKE
WHAT: Stay up late with nocturnal animals, play games and go on a night hike at this interactive event.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center
PRICE: $3-5
FOOTBALL FRIDAY TOUR
WHAT: Take a tour of an exhibition celebrating the 50-year legacy of women in UGA athletics.
WHEN: 3-4 p.m.
WHERE: UGA Special Collections Building
PRICE: Free
Saturday, Oct. 8
HAUNTED FARM
WHAT: Get scared on a 3-quarter mile hike through scary monsters and characters at this annual event.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Zombie Farms
PRICE: $22-28
GHOSTLY COMEDY
WHAT: Watch a psychic medium summon a ghost wife to ruin a marriage in this spooky theatrical performance of “Blithe Spirit.”
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: On Stage Playhouse
PRICE: $20
FOOTBALL WATCH PARTY
WHAT: Watch the South’s oldest rivalry go head to head as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers.
WHEN: 3-7 p.m.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
PRICE: Free