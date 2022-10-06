211001_SPF_FallPhotos-2.jpg

Halloween decorations including a skeleton walking dogs among tombstones are seen in a yard on Bobbin Mill Road on Friday, Oct. 1, 2021, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Sydney Fordice, @sydneyfordicephoto)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features DJ Goth Dad of Vision Video mixing eerie tunes at the Georgia Museum of Art, the return of Zombie Farms for their 10th year in business and a haunting performance of “Blithe Spirit.”

Thursday, Oct. 6

NATIVE PLANT SALE

WHAT: Purchase and learn how to care for native plants at this sale supporting conservation efforts.

WHEN: 4-6 p.m.

WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

PRICE: Free

SPOOKY BOOK LAUNCH

WHAT: Join local author Tracy L. Adkins for the release of her new book, “Ghosts of Athens and Beyond: History and Haunting of North Georgia.”

WHEN: 7-8 p.m.

WHERE: Graduate Athens

PRICE: Free

GOTH DISC JOCKEY

WHAT: Join DJ Goth Dad of local band Vision Video as he spins dark jams for the Museum Mix.

WHEN: 8-11 p.m.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

PRICE: Free

Friday, Oct. 7

DEATH TOUR

WHAT: Enjoy Regency-era decor in this educational tour of mourning rituals in a local historic home.

WHEN: 6-7 p.m.

WHERE: Church-Waddel-Brumby House

PRICE: $15

SCARY NIGHT HIKE

WHAT: Stay up late with nocturnal animals, play games and go on a night hike at this interactive event.

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Nature Center

PRICE: $3-5

FOOTBALL FRIDAY TOUR

WHAT: Take a tour of an exhibition celebrating the 50-year legacy of women in UGA athletics.

WHEN: 3-4 p.m.

WHERE: UGA Special Collections Building

PRICE: Free

Saturday, Oct. 8

HAUNTED FARM

WHAT: Get scared on a 3-quarter mile hike through scary monsters and characters at this annual event.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Zombie Farms

PRICE: $22-28

GHOSTLY COMEDY

WHAT: Watch a psychic medium summon a ghost wife to ruin a marriage in this spooky theatrical performance of “Blithe Spirit.”

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: On Stage Playhouse

PRICE: $20

FOOTBALL WATCH PARTY

WHAT: Watch the South’s oldest rivalry go head to head as the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Auburn Tigers.

WHEN: 3-7 p.m.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

PRICE: Free