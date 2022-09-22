Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features a German-inspired event at Athentic Brewing Co., a festival supporting reproductive justice and some live traditional Hebrew music.
Thursday, Sept. 22
HALL OF FAME INDUCTION
WHAT: Attend late UGA professor Valerie Boyd’s induction into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: UGA Special Collections Libraries
PRICE: Free
WEEKLY TRIVIA
WHAT: Compete for pitchers of beer and gift certificates at this weekly trivia night.
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
WHERE: Johnny’s New York Style Pizza
PRICE: Free
HEBREW MUSIC
WHAT: Listen to traditional music of the Jewish diaspora from the Yamma Ensemble.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
PRICE: $10-50
Friday, Sept. 23
CARNI-FALL
WHAT: Celebrate the changing seasons with live music and performances at the CarniFall Festival.
WHEN: 2 p.m.-midnight
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
PRICE: $10-17
OKTOBERFEST
WHAT: Enjoy German-inspired music, foods and local brews at this afternoon event.
WHEN: 2-11 p.m.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
PRICE: Free
DRAG SHOW
WHAT: Watch the Athens Showgirl Cabaret slay the house down at this weekly show.
WHEN: 10 p.m.
WHERE: The Soundtrack
PRICE: Free
Saturday, Sept. 24
FOLK FESTIVAL
WHAT: Listen to music, eat and browse vendors at the 37th annual North Georgia Folk Festival.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Park
PRICE: $8-15, $2 park admission
SEED SWAP
WHAT: Exchange plants, seeds and advice with other local gardeners.
WHEN: 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.
WHERE: Bogart Library
PRICE: Free
A-FEST
WHAT: Support reproductive justice at this music and food festival.
WHEN: 2 p.m.-midnight
WHERE: Little Kings Shuffle Club and Hendershot’s
PRICE: $10-15