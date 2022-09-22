200131_CMB_AthenticBrewery_0051.jpg

The exterior of Athentic Brewing Company is pictured in the Normaltown area of Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Caroline Barnes)

 Caroline Barnes

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features a German-inspired event at Athentic Brewing Co., a festival supporting reproductive justice and some live traditional Hebrew music. 

Thursday, Sept. 22

HALL OF FAME INDUCTION

WHAT: Attend late UGA professor Valerie Boyd’s induction into the Georgia Writers Hall of Fame.

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: UGA Special Collections Libraries

PRICE: Free

WEEKLY TRIVIA

WHAT: Compete for pitchers of beer and gift certificates at this weekly trivia night.

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

WHERE: Johnny’s New York Style Pizza

PRICE: Free

HEBREW MUSIC

WHAT: Listen to traditional music of the Jewish diaspora from the Yamma Ensemble.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

PRICE: $10-50

Friday, Sept. 23

CARNI-FALL

WHAT: Celebrate the changing seasons with live music and performances at the CarniFall Festival.

WHEN: 2 p.m.-midnight

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

PRICE: $10-17

OKTOBERFEST

WHAT: Enjoy German-inspired music, foods and local brews at this afternoon event.

WHEN: 2-11 p.m.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

PRICE: Free

DRAG SHOW

WHAT: Watch the Athens Showgirl Cabaret slay the house down at this weekly show.

WHEN: 10 p.m.

WHERE: The Soundtrack

PRICE: Free

Saturday, Sept. 24

FOLK FESTIVAL

WHAT: Listen to music, eat and browse vendors at the 37th annual North Georgia Folk Festival.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-9 p.m.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Park

PRICE: $8-15, $2 park admission

SEED SWAP

WHAT: Exchange plants, seeds and advice with other local gardeners.

WHEN: 11 a.m.- 1:30 p.m.

WHERE: Bogart Library

PRICE: Free

A-FEST

WHAT: Support reproductive justice at this music and food festival.

WHEN: 2 p.m.-midnight

WHERE: Little Kings Shuffle Club and Hendershot’s

PRICE: $10-15

