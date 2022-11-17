Dodd Market

Student artists displayed their talents and sold their artwork at the first Dodd Market on Nov. 19. (Photo/Dillon Edelson)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features a holiday market at Athens Academy, a fashion showcase from UGA student designers and a World Toilet Day tour at the Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility.

Thursday, Nov. 17

HOLIDAY MARKET

WHAT: Get some holiday shopping done at this annual holiday market featuring over 75 vendors.

WHERE: Athens Academy

WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

FALL FESTIVAL

WHAT: Celebrate the last few days of the fall season with food and games at this event hosted by UGA’s University Union.

WHERE: Myers Quad

WHEN: 6-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free for UGA students

THIRD THURSDAY

WHAT: Enjoy after-hours art at various participating local galleries during this monthly event.

WHERE: Multiple locations

WHEN: 6-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Friday, Nov. 18

STUDENT MARKET

WHAT: Shop art and crafts from over 100 UGA student artists at the Dodd Market.

WHERE: Lamar Dodd School of Art

WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

FASHION SHOW

WHAT: Join UGA fashion students for a show featuring their “weird, wacky and wonderful” designs.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

WHEN: 5-7 p.m.

PRICE: $10

AVANT GARDE ART

WHAT: Attend Athenaeum’s One Night Only event of outdoor art and performances from UGA students and locals.

WHERE: Athenaeum

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Saturday, Nov. 19

NATIVE HISTORY

WHAT: Learn about Cherokee history, culture and initiatives at this talk.

WHERE: Oconee County Library

WHEN: 10 a.m.

PRICE: Free

TOILET DAY TOUR

WHAT: Celebrate the facility’s 60th birthday and World Toilet Day with cake and an outdoor walking tour.

WHERE: Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility

WHEN: 10 a.m.

PRICE: Free

WATCH PARTY

WHAT: Watch as the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats at this watch party.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 3-7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Tags

Martina Essert is an aspiring cultural reporter and is passionate about telling the stories of underrepresented communities. Essert is pursuing a degree in journalism with minors in international affairs and political science.

