Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features a holiday market at Athens Academy, a fashion showcase from UGA student designers and a World Toilet Day tour at the Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility.
Thursday, Nov. 17
HOLIDAY MARKET
WHAT: Get some holiday shopping done at this annual holiday market featuring over 75 vendors.
WHERE: Athens Academy
WHEN: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
FALL FESTIVAL
WHAT: Celebrate the last few days of the fall season with food and games at this event hosted by UGA’s University Union.
WHERE: Myers Quad
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free for UGA students
THIRD THURSDAY
WHAT: Enjoy after-hours art at various participating local galleries during this monthly event.
WHERE: Multiple locations
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Friday, Nov. 18
STUDENT MARKET
WHAT: Shop art and crafts from over 100 UGA student artists at the Dodd Market.
WHERE: Lamar Dodd School of Art
WHEN: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
FASHION SHOW
WHAT: Join UGA fashion students for a show featuring their “weird, wacky and wonderful” designs.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
WHEN: 5-7 p.m.
PRICE: $10
AVANT GARDE ART
WHAT: Attend Athenaeum’s One Night Only event of outdoor art and performances from UGA students and locals.
WHERE: Athenaeum
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Saturday, Nov. 19
NATIVE HISTORY
WHAT: Learn about Cherokee history, culture and initiatives at this talk.
WHERE: Oconee County Library
WHEN: 10 a.m.
PRICE: Free
TOILET DAY TOUR
WHAT: Celebrate the facility’s 60th birthday and World Toilet Day with cake and an outdoor walking tour.
WHERE: Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility
WHEN: 10 a.m.
PRICE: Free
WATCH PARTY
WHAT: Watch as the No. 1 ranked Georgia Bulldogs take on the Kentucky Wildcats at this watch party.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 3-7 p.m.
PRICE: Free