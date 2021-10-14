It’s Homecoming Week in Athens, and there’s no shortage of events to attend, whether you’re looking to avoid the crowds or be right in the middle of them. The Red & Black compiled a list of a few of the most notable events taking place in the city over the next couple of days.
Thursday, Oct. 14
What: Check out the musically unique trio Time for Three.
Where: UGA Performing Arts Center
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $30-$50
What: Learn about cases of art theft in a lecture from Anthony Amore.
Where: Zoom; registration required
When: 4-5 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Join Be Well UGA to discuss practical skills to cope with everyday stress.
Where: Zoom
When: 1-2 p.m.
Price: Free
Friday, Oct. 15
What: Hear bluegrass and folk-rock from bands Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles.
Where: Terrapin Beer Co.
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $39.50-$139.50
What: Learn about Regency mourning death customs.
Where: Historic Athens Welcome Center
When: 6-7 p.m.
Price: $15
What: Gather in the streets for the Homecoming Parade by the UGA Homecoming Committee.
Where: Downtown Athens
When: 6 p.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, Oct. 16
What: Tune into a performance from Georgia Southern rock band Highway 49.
Where: The Warehouse
When: Noon
Price: $5
What: Tune into a Halloween-themed drag show with the Athens Showgirl Cabaret.
Where: Hendershot’s Coffee
When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Get a pair of headphones and dance around to your own tunes at a silent disco.
Where: Trappeze Pub
When: 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price: $5