CNH_20200305__SilentDisco_-59.jpg

40 Watt, a local downtown music spot and bar hosted a silent disco night from 10 p.m.-1 a.m., Thursday, March 5th, 2020. Around 100 sets of headphones illuminated the room as people dance the night away switching between the different colored music stations. (Photo/Caroline Head)

It’s Homecoming Week in Athens, and there’s no shortage of events to attend, whether you’re looking to avoid the crowds or be right in the middle of them. The Red & Black compiled a list of a few of the most notable events taking place in the city over the next couple of days. 

Thursday, Oct. 14

Live music

What: Check out the musically unique trio Time for Three.

Where: UGA Performing Arts Center

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $30-$50

Art crime lecture

What: Learn about cases of art theft in a lecture from Anthony Amore.

Where: Zoom; registration required

When: 4-5 p.m.

Price: Free

Mental health class

What: Join Be Well UGA to discuss practical skills to cope with everyday stress.

Where: Zoom

When: 1-2 p.m.

Price: Free

Friday, Oct. 15

Live music

What: Hear bluegrass and folk-rock from bands Mt. Joy and Trampled by Turtles.

Where: Terrapin Beer Co.

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $39.50-$139.50

Spooky tour

What: Learn about Regency mourning death customs.

Where: Historic Athens Welcome Center

When: 6-7 p.m.

Price: $15

Parade

What: Gather in the streets for the Homecoming Parade by the UGA Homecoming Committee.

Where: Downtown Athens

When: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

Saturday, Oct. 16

Live music

What: Tune into a performance from Georgia Southern rock band Highway 49.

Where: The Warehouse

When: Noon

Price: $5

Drag show

What: Tune into a Halloween-themed drag show with the Athens Showgirl Cabaret.

Where: Hendershot’s Coffee

When: 7:30-9:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Silent disco

What: Get a pair of headphones and dance around to your own tunes at a silent disco.

Where: Trappeze Pub

When: 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Price: $5

 

Nimra Ahmad double majors in journalism and international affairs at the University of Georgia. She joined The Red & Black in Oct. 2020 and has worked as a contributor and culture editor. She particularly enjoys covering music, religion and UGA life.

