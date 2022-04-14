200818_JCA_NightOut_139_.jpg

Flicker Theatre and Bar is pictured on Tuesday, August 18, 2020, in downtown Athens, Georgia. Flicker’s patio is open to patrons. (Photo/Julian Alexander, jalexander@randb.com)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features the opening night of UGA Theatre’s “Gem of the Ocean,” a charity bowling tournament by UGA athletes alumni and a meet and greet with the Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility’s Li’l Sheepastian.

Thursday, April 14

DANCE SOCIAL

What: Learn dances like the Cha-Cha-Cha at the monthly SaBaCha Dance Social

Where: Hendershot’s

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $7-10

LIVE THEATER

What: Attend opening night of “Gem of the Ocean,” a play about a spiritual journey

Where: Fine Arts Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $12-16

LIVE MUSIC

What: Listen to “the world’s most active Phish tribute band,” Runaway Gin

Where: The Southern Brewing Company

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $10-15

Friday, April 15

BOWLING TOURNAMENT

What: See alumni UGA athletes compete for charity

Where: Showtime Bowling Center

When: 6 p.m.

Price: $20-200

SPRING CONCERT

What: Listen to the works of African American women composers at the African American Choral Ensemble’s spring concert

Where: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

FILM SCREENING

What: Watch the debut of “There is a Place: a Home Movie” among musical performances

Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $10

Saturday, April 16

MEET AND GREET

What: Take a photo with the goodwill ambassador of Athens’ water reclamation operators, Li’l Sheepastian

Where: Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility

When: 10 a.m.

Price: Free

ANNIVERSARY PARTY

What: Celebrate the fourth anniversary of local cafe, Buvez.

Where: Buvez

When: 6:30 p.m.

Price: Free, donations encouraged

MOON HIKE

What: Enjoy a hike under the full moon.

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $5

Tags

Maddy Franklin is a journalism and communication studies student at UGA. Since joining The Red & Black in March 2021, she has worked as a contributor, assistant culture editor and is currently serving as culture editor.

Recommended for you