Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features the opening night of UGA Theatre’s “Gem of the Ocean,” a charity bowling tournament by UGA athletes alumni and a meet and greet with the Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility’s Li’l Sheepastian.
Thursday, April 14
DANCE SOCIAL
What: Learn dances like the Cha-Cha-Cha at the monthly SaBaCha Dance Social
Where: Hendershot’s
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $7-10
LIVE THEATER
What: Attend opening night of “Gem of the Ocean,” a play about a spiritual journey
Where: Fine Arts Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $12-16
LIVE MUSIC
What: Listen to “the world’s most active Phish tribute band,” Runaway Gin
Where: The Southern Brewing Company
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $10-15
Friday, April 15
BOWLING TOURNAMENT
What: See alumni UGA athletes compete for charity
Where: Showtime Bowling Center
When: 6 p.m.
Price: $20-200
SPRING CONCERT
What: Listen to the works of African American women composers at the African American Choral Ensemble’s spring concert
Where: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: Free
FILM SCREENING
What: Watch the debut of “There is a Place: a Home Movie” among musical performances
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $10
Saturday, April 16
MEET AND GREET
What: Take a photo with the goodwill ambassador of Athens’ water reclamation operators, Li’l Sheepastian
Where: Cedar Creek Water Reclamation Facility
When: 10 a.m.
Price: Free
ANNIVERSARY PARTY
What: Celebrate the fourth anniversary of local cafe, Buvez.
Where: Buvez
When: 6:30 p.m.
Price: Free, donations encouraged
MOON HIKE
What: Enjoy a hike under the full moon.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $5