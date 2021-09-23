02082021_tmg_warehouse mug_001.jpg

The Warehouse sits on East Broad Street in Athens, Georgia on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)

 Taylor Gerlach

With no home football game this weekend, Athenians and UGA students alike are looking for activities to fill their time. The Red & Black culture desk compiled a few events for residents to look forward to over the next few days.

Thursday, Sept. 23

LIVE MUSIC

What: Enjoy a performance from the Alabama-hailing country music performer Drake White.

Where: The Warehouse

When: 7 p.m.

Price: $20

KNITTING GROUP

What: Beginner and advanced knitters can knit together in a group setting.

Where: Bogart Library; Zoom option

When: 6 p.m.

Price: Free

DANCE CLASS

What: Learn how to line dance in a community class.

Where: Bogart Community Center

When: 6:30-8 p.m.

Price: $7

Friday, Sept. 24

LIVE MUSIC

What: Check out the first day of the three-day September Days Festival.

Where: Southern Brewing Company

When: 6 p.m.

Price: $15-$35

DRIVE-IN MOVIE

What: University Union will screen the 2016 movie “La La Land” for a night of music and film.

Where: Intramural Fields Lot E01

When: 8:30 p.m.

Price: Free to students

DRAG SHOW

What: Join the Athens Showgirl Cabaret for a drag performance and a subsequent dance party.

Where: The Sound Track

When: 10 p.m.

Price: Free

Saturday, Sept. 25

LIVE MUSIC

What: Join Neighbor Lady, Honeypuppy and Pinkest for a combination of performances along with karaoke.

Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar

When: 10 p.m.

Price: $15

NATURE ART CLASS

What: Hike a trail and create art with a local artist in a nature land art workshop.

Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Price: $10-$15

PUMPKIN PATCH

What: Kick off the fall season with a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon ride and more.

Where: Washington Farms

When: 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.

Price: $16

