With no home football game this weekend, Athenians and UGA students alike are looking for activities to fill their time. The Red & Black culture desk compiled a few events for residents to look forward to over the next few days.
Thursday, Sept. 23
What: Enjoy a performance from the Alabama-hailing country music performer Drake White.
Where: The Warehouse
When: 7 p.m.
Price: $20
What: Beginner and advanced knitters can knit together in a group setting.
Where: Bogart Library; Zoom option
When: 6 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Learn how to line dance in a community class.
Where: Bogart Community Center
When: 6:30-8 p.m.
Price: $7
Friday, Sept. 24
What: Check out the first day of the three-day September Days Festival.
Where: Southern Brewing Company
When: 6 p.m.
Price: $15-$35
What: University Union will screen the 2016 movie “La La Land” for a night of music and film.
Where: Intramural Fields Lot E01
When: 8:30 p.m.
Price: Free to students
What: Join the Athens Showgirl Cabaret for a drag performance and a subsequent dance party.
Where: The Sound Track
When: 10 p.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, Sept. 25
What: Join Neighbor Lady, Honeypuppy and Pinkest for a combination of performances along with karaoke.
Where: Flicker Theatre and Bar
When: 10 p.m.
Price: $15
What: Hike a trail and create art with a local artist in a nature land art workshop.
Where: Sandy Creek Nature Center
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Price: $10-$15
What: Kick off the fall season with a corn maze, pumpkin patch, wagon ride and more.
Where: Washington Farms
When: 10 a.m.-10:30 p.m.
Price: $16