Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the FUNK YOUtopia Festival at The Southern Brewing Company, opening night of “Comedy of Errors” and an a capella show from Noteworthy.
Thursday, Nov. 10
WARMING WORKSHOP
WHAT: Expand your knowledge of environmental policies and warming through a global climate simulator.
WHERE: Athens Area Chamber of Commerce
WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
KARAOKE NIGHT
WHAT: Sing your heart out with friends to some of your favorite tunes at this weekly event.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 6-10 p.m.
PRICE: Free
OPENING NIGHT
WHAT: Enjoy this Shakespeare comedy about twins separated at birth at the opening night of “Comedy of Errors.”
WHERE: UGA Fine Arts Theatre
WHEN: 8-9:30 p.m.
PRICE: $12-16
Friday, Nov. 11
LIVE THEATER
WHAT: Listen as this opera performance of “Faust” tells the story of a bitter old man’s quest for youth and fame.
WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
WHEN: 7:30-9 p.m.
PRICE: $3-20
JEKYLL & HYDE
WHAT: Watch the Athens Creative Theatre bring to life the twisted gothic musical “Jekyll & Hyde.”
WHERE: Morton Theatre
WHEN: 7:30-10 p.m.
PRICE: $12-15
BRIDGERTON BANTER
WHAT: Listen to UGA professor Casie Legette explain the popularity and diversity of “Bridgerton.”
WHERE: The Athenaeum
WHEN: 12:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to UGA students
Saturday, Nov. 12
BIRD WALK
WHAT: Learn about local birds at this event for all ages and knowledge levels.
WHERE: Hardigree Wildlife Sanctuary
WHEN: 8-9 a.m.
PRICE: Free, RVSP required.
A CAPELLA SHOW
WHAT: Dive into nostalgia with UGA’s a capella group, Noteworthy, as they perform hot hits from the ‘90s and ‘00s.
WHERE: Ramsey Concert Hall
WHEN: 10-11 a.m.
PRICE: Free
FUNK FESTIVAL
WHAT: Enjoy Georgia-based bands as they play funky, groovy tunes at the FUNK YOUtopia Festival.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company
WHEN: 4-11 p.m.
PRICE: $15-20