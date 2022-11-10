220916_IH_SeptemberDaysPhotos_0035.jpeg

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the FUNK YOUtopia Festival at The Southern Brewing Company, opening night of “Comedy of Errors” and an a capella show from Noteworthy.

Thursday, Nov. 10

WARMING WORKSHOP

WHAT: Expand your knowledge of environmental policies and warming through a global climate simulator.

WHERE: Athens Area Chamber of Commerce

WHEN: 5:30-7:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

KARAOKE NIGHT

WHAT: Sing your heart out with friends to some of your favorite tunes at this weekly event.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 6-10 p.m.

PRICE: Free

OPENING NIGHT

WHAT: Enjoy this Shakespeare comedy about twins separated at birth at the opening night of “Comedy of Errors.”

WHERE: UGA Fine Arts Theatre

WHEN: 8-9:30 p.m.

PRICE: $12-16

Friday, Nov. 11

LIVE THEATER

WHAT: Listen as this opera performance of “Faust” tells the story of a bitter old man’s quest for youth and fame.

WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

WHEN: 7:30-9 p.m.

PRICE: $3-20

JEKYLL & HYDE

WHAT: Watch the Athens Creative Theatre bring to life the twisted gothic musical “Jekyll & Hyde.”

WHERE: Morton Theatre

WHEN: 7:30-10 p.m.

PRICE: $12-15

BRIDGERTON BANTER

WHAT: Listen to UGA professor Casie Legette explain the popularity and diversity of “Bridgerton.”

WHERE: The Athenaeum

WHEN: 12:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free to UGA students

Saturday, Nov. 12

BIRD WALK

WHAT: Learn about local birds at this event for all ages and knowledge levels.

WHERE: Hardigree Wildlife Sanctuary

WHEN: 8-9 a.m.

PRICE: Free, RVSP required.

A CAPELLA SHOW

WHAT: Dive into nostalgia with UGA’s a capella group, Noteworthy, as they perform hot hits from the ‘90s and ‘00s.

WHERE: Ramsey Concert Hall

WHEN: 10-11 a.m.

PRICE: Free

FUNK FESTIVAL

WHAT: Enjoy Georgia-based bands as they play funky, groovy tunes at the FUNK YOUtopia Festival.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Company

WHEN: 4-11 p.m.

PRICE: $15-20

