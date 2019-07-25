Pack up your lawn chairs and beach towels — “The Spectacular Now,” an A24 film, is coming to an outside billboard near you next month.

The movie, filmed in Athens in 2012, is being projected onto a billboard across from Gigi’s Cupcakes on Pulaski Street. It is part of a “Public Access” series by the indie film production agency in which popular movies that didn’t initially perform well at the box-office are shown for free in the towns where they were filmed.