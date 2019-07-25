It’s one day closer to the weekend and Athens has a diverse lineup of events to fill your weekend itinerary. The city has comedy shows to fill your night with laughs, deals to maintain a sweet tooth and bass boosting performances for everyone.
Thursday, July 25
Dungeons & Dragons
Whether your recent binge of “Stranger Things” got you interested in Dungeons and Dragons or you’ve been a player for years, Tyche’s Games is hosting an open free-play for gamers. The shop is offering everything needed for each player to get started, just to bring yourself and have a good time.
Let's Go Comedy Show
Go Bar is combining booze and a lineup of five different comedians, hosted by fellow comedian, Alia Ghosheh.
Leaving Countries & Parker Oliver
The Foundry is hosting Leaving Countries & Parker Oliver for a night full of Southern rock and R&B fused with classic and contemporary music.
Friday, July 26
Cheesecaketopia Pop-Up
Both dessert connoisseurs and amateurs have the opportunity to try Cheesecaketopia’s pop-up shop with flavors from “Blue Raspberry Velvet” to “Salted Caramel Praline.”
Skyfest
For those who want to jump into the Athens music scene, head over to Skyfest at Nowhere Bar and check out bands from metal-punk group Five Eight to funk-rock group Liquid Dynamite.
Star Watch
Locals in town this weekend may want to spend their Friday night outside, and thanks to Sandy Creek Nature Center, they can. If the weather permits Dr. Snook from the park will show attendees prominent features in the night sky, highlighting Jupiter and Saturn.
Saturday, July 27
SLZRD, Honeymoon Handshake and Whiskey Dicksey
The 40 Watt Club will have the walls bumping with a heavy dose of bass and jam band guitar strumming for your Saturday night. The venue is set to host DJ SLZRD, jam band Honeymoon Handshake and Southern rock group Whiskey Dicksey.
Summer WrestleFest 2019
Get ready to laugh at the newest comedy show presented by Moonlight Theater Company based off the original 1985 Wrestlemania.
Back to School Annual Expo & Book Bag Give Away
While enjoying these summer events, an upcoming school year looms in the distance. Georgia Square Mall is hosting its Back to School Annual Expo & Book Bag Give Away with plenty of vendors for parents and activities for kids while they browse.
Sunday, July 28
Five Points Block Party
Head out to Five Points and enjoy food samples from local restaurants and Terrapin brews at the Five Points Block Party. Proceeds from the event will benefit the school garden at Barrow Elementary School.
Summer Luau
Another party around town will be at Rush Athens where you can jump and feast on Koa Ice. The trampoline park will have face painting, balloon animals and the venue asks you to wear your best Hawaiian shirt.
Booty Boyz
Close out your weekend on the Georgia Theatre Rooftop dancing your butt off with the Booty Boyz, as they continue their weekly “Boyz of Summer” series at the location.
