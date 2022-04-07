210327_LMY_SouthernBrewingConcert_0004.jpg (copy)

String lights illuminate the outdoor area of The Southern Brewing Company in Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Mar. 27, 2021. The Southern Brewing Company will be the site of the debut Classic City Wrestling live event on April 9, 2022. (Photo/Lora Yordanova, lorayphoto@gmail.com)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features the opening night of “MERGENCE” from the UGA dance department, a guided night hike and the first Classic City Wrestling live event.

Thursday, April 7

FILM SCREENING

What: Watch the documentary, “The Medici: Makers of Modern Art.” 

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

When: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

COMEDY SHOW

What: See Atlanta comedians perform at this monthly 18+ event. 

Where: Hotel Indigo

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $15-80

DANCE CONCERT

What: Attend opening night of “MERGENCE,” the UGA dance department’s spring faculty concert.

Where: New Dance Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $12-16

 

Friday, April 8

PLANT SALE

What: Find plants at this sale benefitting UGA’s horticulture department.

Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

When: 1-5 p.m.

Price: Free

YOGA CLASS 

What: Practice movement and conditioning at this happy hour class. 

Where: Sangha Yoga Studio

When: 5:30-6:45 p.m.

Price: $18-30

NIGHT HIKE

What: Enjoy a guided walk on Birchmore Trail under the stars.

Where: Memorial Park

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Price: $2-3

 

Saturday, April 9

STREET FEST

What: Explore various cultural displays at this annual family-friendly event. 

Where: Tate Student Center

When: Noon-5 p.m.

Price: Free

MAYORAL FORUM

What: Learn about the platforms of four Athens mayoral candidates. 

Where: 1-2:30 p.m.

When: Athens-Clarke County Library 

Price: Free

WRESTLING MATCH

What: Root for wrestlers at the debut Classic City Wrestling live event 

Where: The Southern Brewing Company

When: 7-10 p.m.

Price: $5-20

