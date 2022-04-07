Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features the opening night of “MERGENCE” from the UGA dance department, a guided night hike and the first Classic City Wrestling live event.
Thursday, April 7
What: Watch the documentary, “The Medici: Makers of Modern Art.”
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
When: 7 p.m.
Price: Free
What: See Atlanta comedians perform at this monthly 18+ event.
Where: Hotel Indigo
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $15-80
What: Attend opening night of “MERGENCE,” the UGA dance department’s spring faculty concert.
Where: New Dance Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $12-16
Friday, April 8
What: Find plants at this sale benefitting UGA’s horticulture department.
Where: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
When: 1-5 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Practice movement and conditioning at this happy hour class.
Where: Sangha Yoga Studio
When: 5:30-6:45 p.m.
Price: $18-30
What: Enjoy a guided walk on Birchmore Trail under the stars.
Where: Memorial Park
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Price: $2-3
Saturday, April 9
What: Explore various cultural displays at this annual family-friendly event.
Where: Tate Student Center
When: Noon-5 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Learn about the platforms of four Athens mayoral candidates.
Where: 1-2:30 p.m.
When: Athens-Clarke County Library
Price: Free
What: Root for wrestlers at the debut Classic City Wrestling live event
Where: The Southern Brewing Company
When: 7-10 p.m.
Price: $5-20