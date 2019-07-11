Still have nothing on the agenda for this upcoming weekend in Athens? Have no fear, The Red & Black has you covered. From shadow puppets to Mueller Report discussions to heavy metal concerts, here are some weekend event listings to write down in the plans.
Thursday, July 11
Mr. Damon Shadow Puppet Show: Adventures in Space
Mr. Damon and his copilot Mossy explore the Multi-Verse in an extraordinary space adventure of shadow puppets at the Athens-Clarke County Library. This event comes in the same month as the 50th anniversary of the moon landing, for which the library has a special commemoration event.
Latin Night to Benefit U-Lead
Akademia Brewing Co. will be hosting a night of dinner, drinks and salsa dancing to benefit U-Lead Athens, a youth-based nonprofit. There is a half-hour beginner’s class at 7 p.m. followed by social dancing for the rest of the night.
Terrapin Rollout Party for JAZZ CABBAGE
Celebrate the rollout of Terrapin’s new Hemp IPA, JAZZ CABBAGE, on Thursday night at The Foundry. The free event will feature Minglewood performing cover music by the Grateful Dead.
Meet the Author: Lonnie T. Brown, Jr.
Meet author Lonnie T. Brown, Jr., of “Defending the Public’s Enemy: The Life and Legacy of Ramsey Clark” as he discusses his book about the former United States Attorney General. Brown will be signing copies of his book at the event.
Friday, July 12
Athens Goth Night
Go dance to goth music from the past three decades on the Georgia Theatre Rooftop. The event is 21 and up, and dressing up as your true punk self is highly encouraged.
Grand Slam Party for Teens
Grand Slam, a summer program for hosted by Athens-Clarke County Leisure Services, will provide a night of music, games, concessions, guest speakers and prizes. The event is geared towards Athens teens ages 11-14 and is held every Friday night through the rest of July.
Open Mic Comedy Night
Moonlight Theater is hosting its weekly 18 and up Open Mic Comedy Night with local stand-up, sketch and character comedy. The venue will have a full bar along with snacks and coffee for the hour-long event.
Motown Downtown Weekend
The eighth annual Motown Downtown series is being held at The Foundry with live Motown-themed events. The event will be hosted by The Grains of Sand Band.
Saturday, July 13
ALL BLUE Party: Caulfield celebration
Dress in all the blue you own to celebrate Caulfield’s hit single, “Blue Pill,” on Saturday night at the World Famous. Hosted by DJ Chief Rocka and Mon2, the local hip-hop artist’s song talks about the first stage of grief — denial— as well as listening to other local DJs and artists. The person wearing the most blue will be awarded a prize at the end of the night.
Double Dog Dare Flyball Tournament
Flyball is a relay-style canine race that involves two 4-dog teams competing side-by-side in a souped-up and competitive game of fetch. Go to the Classic Center to watch canine athletes overcome obstacles in a sprint race in this uncommon sport.
Lumberjaxe Open
Athens’ new axe throwing hall is hosting its first axe throwing tournament on Saturday. The event will follow standard WATL rules and have double elimination for 2-person teams. Interested participants can email info@lumberjaxe.com to register.
Silent Disco
With two different channels of music, Highwire Lounge’s silent disco is sure to make you dance the night away. The weekly event is hosted after Live Jazz, which ends at 10 p.m.
Sunday, July 14
Curiosity Corner @ Creature Comforts: Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation
The Oconee Cultural Arts Foundation will lead an art workshop for aspiring artists of all ages at the brewery. Caretakers should keep in mind that even though the event is open to children, they should keep an eye on their kids in the presence of alcohol.
The Mueller Report: A Community Discussion Series
Join Athens residents in an impartial discussion of the Mueller Report. The discussion is one of a 6-part summer series at the library and aims to answer any questions residents have about the controversial document.
The Lucky Jones at Cali ’N’ Tito’s
Enjoy a Mexican-inspired dinner on Sunday night while listening to local band The Lucky Jones perform old school rock ’n’ roll and blues. The music is free, but bring cash to enjoy some of Cali ’N’ Tito’s chips and queso.
SSSS: Dead Vibes Ensemble, Ape Vermin, Fleet of Pigs
This heavy metal concert is the second installment of the Shadebeast Sunday Showcase Series. Local bands Dead Vibes Ensemble and Fleet of Pigs will be performing along with North Carolina “prog sludgers” Ape Vermin.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.