The Lamar Dodd School of Art will be hosting its first ever Dodd Market, in which art students sell their artwork. (Photo/Taylor Gerlach)

As students await Thanksgiving, this weekend provides a slight reprieve from classes before finals and the holiday season arrives in full swing. Luckily, the city has a plethora of activities open to the public from concerts to markets. The Red & Black compiled a list of a few events taking place over the next few days.

Thursday, Nov. 18

LIVE MUSIC

What: Tune into performances of jazz classics.

Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Hodgson Hall

When: 7:30 p.m.

Price: $3-$20

HOLIDAY MARKET

What: Browse handmade items from various vendors to celebrate the holidays.

Where: Athens Academy

When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free

PIANO RECITAL

What: Attend a film screening of piano works.

Where: Ciné

When: 7 p.m.

Price: Free; donations encouraged

Friday, Nov. 19

LIVE MUSIC

What: Enjoy the late-’80s band Drivin’ N Cryin’.

Where: The Southern Brewing Company 

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $20-$25

ART MARKET

What: Art students will sell their artwork.

Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, Dodd 1st Floor and Courtyard 

When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.

Price: Free

DANCE SHOWCASE

What: Watch a fall dance showcase from Pamoja Dance Company.

Where: Fine Arts Theatre

When: 7-9 p.m.

Price: $5-$7

Saturday, Nov. 20

LIVE MUSIC

What: Sing along with the Tennessee-based band The Dirty Guv’nahs.

Where: Georgia Theatre

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $40.50

ART MARKET

What: Browse artisan items at the monthly pop-up Abnormal Bazaar.

Where: Indie South

When: Noon-4 p.m.

Price: Free

CERAMIC GALLERY

What: View pottery and other ceramic works on display by resident artists.

Where: Southern Star Studio

When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: Free

