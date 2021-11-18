As students await Thanksgiving, this weekend provides a slight reprieve from classes before finals and the holiday season arrives in full swing. Luckily, the city has a plethora of activities open to the public from concerts to markets. The Red & Black compiled a list of a few events taking place over the next few days.
Thursday, Nov. 18
What: Tune into performances of jazz classics.
Where: Hugh Hodgson School of Music, Hodgson Hall
When: 7:30 p.m.
Price: $3-$20
What: Browse handmade items from various vendors to celebrate the holidays.
Where: Athens Academy
When: 8 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Attend a film screening of piano works.
Where: Ciné
When: 7 p.m.
Price: Free; donations encouraged
Friday, Nov. 19
What: Enjoy the late-’80s band Drivin’ N Cryin’.
Where: The Southern Brewing Company
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $20-$25
What: Art students will sell their artwork.
Where: Lamar Dodd School of Art, Dodd 1st Floor and Courtyard
When: 10 a.m.-6 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Watch a fall dance showcase from Pamoja Dance Company.
Where: Fine Arts Theatre
When: 7-9 p.m.
Price: $5-$7
Saturday, Nov. 20
What: Sing along with the Tennessee-based band The Dirty Guv’nahs.
Where: Georgia Theatre
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $40.50
What: Browse artisan items at the monthly pop-up Abnormal Bazaar.
Where: Indie South
When: Noon-4 p.m.
Price: Free
What: View pottery and other ceramic works on display by resident artists.
Where: Southern Star Studio
When: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free