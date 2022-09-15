Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the second-ever September Days Festival, the Athens Pride & Queer Collective's Pride Festival and the 32nd annual Insect-ival at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia.
Thursday, Sept. 15
THIRD THURSDAY
WHAT: Attend after-hours viewings at local art galleries the third Thursday of each month.
WHEN: 6-9 p.m.
WHERE: Multiple locations
PRICE: Free
ART WORKSHOP
WHAT: Learn to paint abstract landscapes with artist and educator Erin McIntosh.
WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art
PRICE: $15
PRIDE TRIVIA
WHAT: Test your LGBTQ+ knowledge on everything from politics to pop culture.
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Hotel Indigo
PRICE: Free, $5 suggested donation
Friday, Sept. 16
FALL BOOK SALE
WHAT: Grab some new reads at the Oconee County Library Friends Fall Book Sale.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.
WHERE: Oconee County Civic Center
PRICE: Free
ART PARTY
WHAT: Admire exhibits from UGA art students at the return of the fall Art Party Extravaganza.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
WHERE: Lamar Dodd School of Art
PRICE: Free
MASQUERADE
WHAT: Dress in disguise at this masquerade-themed Queer Prom.
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Ciné
PRICE: Free, $5 suggested donation
Saturday, Sept. 17
INSECT-IVAL
WHAT: Buzz around and learn about bugs at the 32nd annual Insect-ival.
WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.
WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia
PRICE: $5-$20
MUSIC FESTIVAL
WHAT: Enjoy live music and fresh air at the second-annual September Days Festival.
WHEN: 12-11 p.m.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Co.
PRICE: $20-$35
PRIDE FESTIVAL
WHAT: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and listen to live music at this all-ages event.
WHEN: 12-7 p.m.
WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.
PRICE: Free