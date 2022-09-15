220612_Photo_AthensPrideParade_011.jpeg

Scenes from Athens Pride & Queer Collective’s first annual Pride parade held in downtown Athens, Georgia, on Sunday, June 12, 2022. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the second-ever September Days Festival, the Athens Pride & Queer Collective's Pride Festival and the 32nd annual Insect-ival at the State Botanical Garden of Georgia. 

Thursday, Sept. 15

THIRD THURSDAY

WHAT: Attend after-hours viewings at local art galleries the third Thursday of each month.

WHEN: 6-9 p.m.

WHERE: Multiple locations

PRICE: Free

ART WORKSHOP

WHAT: Learn to paint abstract landscapes with artist and educator Erin McIntosh.

WHEN: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Georgia Museum of Art

PRICE: $15

PRIDE TRIVIA

WHAT: Test your LGBTQ+ knowledge on everything from politics to pop culture.

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Hotel Indigo

PRICE: Free, $5 suggested donation

Friday, Sept. 16

FALL BOOK SALE

WHAT: Grab some new reads at the Oconee County Library Friends Fall Book Sale.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-8 p.m.

WHERE: Oconee County Civic Center

PRICE: Free

ART PARTY

WHAT: Admire exhibits from UGA art students at the return of the fall Art Party Extravaganza.

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

WHERE: Lamar Dodd School of Art

PRICE: Free

MASQUERADE

WHAT: Dress in disguise at this masquerade-themed Queer Prom.

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Ciné

PRICE: Free, $5 suggested donation

Saturday, Sept. 17

INSECT-IVAL

WHAT: Buzz around and learn about bugs at the 32nd annual Insect-ival.

WHEN: 9 a.m.-1 p.m.

WHERE: State Botanical Garden of Georgia

PRICE: $5-$20

MUSIC FESTIVAL

WHAT: Enjoy live music and fresh air at the second-annual September Days Festival.

WHEN: 12-11 p.m.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Co.

PRICE: $20-$35

PRIDE FESTIVAL

WHAT: Celebrate the LGBTQ+ community and listen to live music at this all-ages event.

WHEN: 12-7 p.m.

WHERE: Terrapin Beer Co.

PRICE: Free

