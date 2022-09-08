220626_SC_AthFestD2Indoors_022.jpg

The AthFest Music and Arts Festival hosted indoor shows at the 40 Watt Club and Georgia Theatre on Saturday, June 25, 2022, in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the ACC Water Conservation Office's Water Festival, a Carnival of works from over 20 Athens-based artists, a rap festival and a queer cabaret.

Thursday, Sept. 8

ART EXHIBITION

WHAT: Dive into this “Carnival of Sorts” exhibition with work from over 20 Athens-based artists.

WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.

WHERE: The Rook & Pawn

PRICE: Free

QUEER CABARET

WHAT: Get nostalgic at this ‘90s-themed night of music, comedy, drag, burlesque and more.

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Paloma Park

PRICE: Free

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Join “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate” singer Briston Maroney for some live indie music.

WHEN: 7:30 p.m.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

PRICE: $23-$27

Friday, Sept. 9

POLITICAL TALK

WHAT: Talk with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter and author Greg Bluestein.

WHEN: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.

WHERE: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries

PRICE: Free

RAP FEST

WHAT: Listen to rap from more than eight local artists at the 18+ Athens Rap Fest event.

WHEN: 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

PRICE: $10

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Get into the zone with the jazz-rock psychedelic music of Perpetual Groove.

WHEN: 8 p.m.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

PRICE: $25-$30

 

Saturday, Sept. 10

WATER FESTIVAL

WHAT: Splash around at this family-friendly event hosted by ACC's Water Conservation Office.

WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

WHERE: Sandy Creek Park

PRICE: $2

WATCH PARTY

WHAT: Tune into to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Samford Bulldogs .

WHEN: 3:30-8:30 p.m.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

PRICE: Free

DRAG SHOW

WHAT: Join Athens Showgirl Cabaret as they entertain at their Drag For All show.

WHEN: 7 p.m.

WHERE: Hendershot’s

PRICE: Free, donations encouraged

