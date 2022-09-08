Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the ACC Water Conservation Office's Water Festival, a Carnival of works from over 20 Athens-based artists, a rap festival and a queer cabaret.
Thursday, Sept. 8
ART EXHIBITION
WHAT: Dive into this “Carnival of Sorts” exhibition with work from over 20 Athens-based artists.
WHEN: 11 a.m.-10 p.m.
WHERE: The Rook & Pawn
PRICE: Free
QUEER CABARET
WHAT: Get nostalgic at this ‘90s-themed night of music, comedy, drag, burlesque and more.
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Paloma Park
PRICE: Free
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Join “Freakin’ Out on the Interstate” singer Briston Maroney for some live indie music.
WHEN: 7:30 p.m.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
PRICE: $23-$27
Friday, Sept. 9
POLITICAL TALK
WHAT: Talk with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution political reporter and author Greg Bluestein.
WHEN: 4 p.m.-5:30 p.m.
WHERE: Richard B. Russell Special Collections Libraries
PRICE: Free
RAP FEST
WHAT: Listen to rap from more than eight local artists at the 18+ Athens Rap Fest event.
WHEN: 6:30 p.m.-1 a.m.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
PRICE: $10
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Get into the zone with the jazz-rock psychedelic music of Perpetual Groove.
WHEN: 8 p.m.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
PRICE: $25-$30
Saturday, Sept. 10
WATER FESTIVAL
WHAT: Splash around at this family-friendly event hosted by ACC's Water Conservation Office.
WHEN: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
WHERE: Sandy Creek Park
PRICE: $2
WATCH PARTY
WHAT: Tune into to see the Georgia Bulldogs take on the Samford Bulldogs .
WHEN: 3:30-8:30 p.m.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
PRICE: Free
DRAG SHOW
WHAT: Join Athens Showgirl Cabaret as they entertain at their Drag For All show.
WHEN: 7 p.m.
WHERE: Hendershot’s
PRICE: Free, donations encouraged