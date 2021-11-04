211008_SC_Alcestis_017.jpg

Hailey Carter plays Alcestis. On Oct. 8, 2021, UGA Theatre performed Alcestis at the Cellar Theatre in Athens, Georgia. (Photo/Sidney Chansamone, @sid.chansa)

The Classic City never rests. With the University of Georgia Arts Council celebrating its month-long Spotlight on the Arts festival, there’s no shortage of cultural events to attend. The Red & Black has compiled a list of a few exciting events taking place in on campus and around Athens this weekend. 

Thursday, Nov. 4

LIVE MUSIC

What: Check out the season 17 winner of American Idol Laine Hardy.

Where: Georgia Theatre

When: 8:30 p.m.

Price: $21-$24

THEATRE

What: Tune into the opening night of the UGA Theatre performance of “Rent.”

Where: Fine Arts Theater

When: 8 p.m.

Price: $12-$16

ARTIST TALK

What: Hear from artist Daniel Hesidence in a talk about the unconscious and art.

Where: Georgia Museum of Art

When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.

Price: Free

Friday, Nov. 5

LIVE MUSIC

What: Attend a performance from the Athens Hip Hop Harmonic.

Where: Zoom

When: 4:30 p.m.

Price: Free

FILM ROUNDTABLE

What: Discuss women filmmakers and new French cinema.

Where: Zoom; registration required through UGA

When: Noon

Price: Free

BOOK TALK

What: Attend a talk from young adult author Kaitlin Bevis.

Where: Athens-Clarke County Library

When: 7 p.m.

Price: Free

Saturday, Nov. 6

LIVE MUSIC

What: Attend a showcase of local artists at WBAZ Fest.

Where: The Lewis Room at Tweed Recording

When: 4 p.m.

Price: $15-$20

VINTAGE MARKET

What: Check out unique vintage finds at this monthly pop-up.

Where: Historic Fire Hall No. 2

When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.

Price: Free

SILENT DISCO

What: Grab a pair of headphones and dance to your own music at this weekly event.

Where: Trappeze Pub

When: 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.

Price: $5

Nimra Ahmad joined The Red & Black in October 2020, where she started as a contributor and now serves as the culture editor. She double majors in journalism and international affairs at the University of Georgia.

