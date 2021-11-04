The Classic City never rests. With the University of Georgia Arts Council celebrating its month-long Spotlight on the Arts festival, there’s no shortage of cultural events to attend. The Red & Black has compiled a list of a few exciting events taking place in on campus and around Athens this weekend.
Thursday, Nov. 4
What: Check out the season 17 winner of American Idol Laine Hardy.
Where: Georgia Theatre
When: 8:30 p.m.
Price: $21-$24
What: Tune into the opening night of the UGA Theatre performance of “Rent.”
Where: Fine Arts Theater
When: 8 p.m.
Price: $12-$16
What: Hear from artist Daniel Hesidence in a talk about the unconscious and art.
Where: Georgia Museum of Art
When: 5:30-6:30 p.m.
Price: Free
Friday, Nov. 5
What: Attend a performance from the Athens Hip Hop Harmonic.
Where: Zoom
When: 4:30 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Discuss women filmmakers and new French cinema.
Where: Zoom; registration required through UGA
When: Noon
Price: Free
What: Attend a talk from young adult author Kaitlin Bevis.
Where: Athens-Clarke County Library
When: 7 p.m.
Price: Free
Saturday, Nov. 6
What: Attend a showcase of local artists at WBAZ Fest.
Where: The Lewis Room at Tweed Recording
When: 4 p.m.
Price: $15-$20
What: Check out unique vintage finds at this monthly pop-up.
Where: Historic Fire Hall No. 2
When: 11 a.m.-7 p.m.
Price: Free
What: Grab a pair of headphones and dance to your own music at this weekly event.
Where: Trappeze Pub
When: 11:30 p.m.-2 a.m.
Price: $5