AC Williams is a third-year undergraduate student studying Management Information Systems and International Business at the University of Georgia. Williams’ speech aims to change the stereotypes of gamers across the world. The University of Georgia holds its TEDxUGA event at the Classic Center in Athens, Georgia on March 22, 2019. (Photo/Daniela Rico)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features the return of a fundraising event for The Cottage at The Southern Brewing Company, the ninth annual TEDxUGA at Morton Theatre and the first Fan Fest at the Oconee County Civic Center.

Thursday, March 31

BOOKS AND BREWS

What: Listen to local drag entertainer Karmella read stories then attend a social hour.

Where: Athentic Brewing Company

When: 5:30-10 p.m.

Price: Free

DANCE PARTY

What: Learn to tango and watch local dance groups perform at Milonga Tropical.

Where: Hotel Indigo

When: 6-9 p.m.

Price: Free

LIVE MUSIC

What: Hear the band Stereotype play at this fundraising event for The Cottage.

Where: The Southern Brewing Company

When: 6-11 p.m.

Price: $20

Friday, April 1

OPEN HOUSE

What: Attend this family-friendly event with activities from games to a dog breed parade.

Where: UGA College of Veterinary Medicine

When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.

Price: Free

TEDx EVENT

What: Discover new ideas from a group of presenters at the ninth annual TEDxUGA.

Where: Morton Theatre

When: 7 p.m.

Price: $15-35

TRIBUTE SHOW

What: Enjoy renditions of the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin’s songs from local musicians.

Where: Hendershot’s

When: 8-11 p.m.

Price: $12

Saturday, April 2

FAN FEST

What: Celebrate the arts with a costume contest, film showcase, workshops and more.

Where: Oconee County Civic Center

When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.

Price: Free

PUPPY ADOPTION

What: Play with adoptable dogs from the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.

Where: Tate Center Lawn

When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.

Price: Free

GRAND OPENING

What: Practice free yoga, enter raffles and watch a ribbon-cutting of the business.

Where: Revolution Therapy and Yoga

When: Noon-3 p.m.

Price: Free

Maddy Franklin is a journalism and communication studies student at UGA. Since joining The Red & Black in March 2021, she has worked as a contributor, assistant culture editor and is currently serving as culture editor.

