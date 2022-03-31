Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features the return of a fundraising event for The Cottage at The Southern Brewing Company, the ninth annual TEDxUGA at Morton Theatre and the first Fan Fest at the Oconee County Civic Center.
Thursday, March 31
BOOKS AND BREWS
What: Listen to local drag entertainer Karmella read stories then attend a social hour.
Where: Athentic Brewing Company
When: 5:30-10 p.m.
Price: Free
DANCE PARTY
What: Learn to tango and watch local dance groups perform at Milonga Tropical.
Where: Hotel Indigo
When: 6-9 p.m.
Price: Free
LIVE MUSIC
What: Hear the band Stereotype play at this fundraising event for The Cottage.
Where: The Southern Brewing Company
When: 6-11 p.m.
Price: $20
Friday, April 1
OPEN HOUSE
What: Attend this family-friendly event with activities from games to a dog breed parade.
Where: UGA College of Veterinary Medicine
When: 9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Price: Free
TEDx EVENT
What: Discover new ideas from a group of presenters at the ninth annual TEDxUGA.
Where: Morton Theatre
When: 7 p.m.
Price: $15-35
TRIBUTE SHOW
What: Enjoy renditions of the "Queen of Soul," Aretha Franklin’s songs from local musicians.
Where: Hendershot’s
When: 8-11 p.m.
Price: $12
Saturday, April 2
FAN FEST
What: Celebrate the arts with a costume contest, film showcase, workshops and more.
Where: Oconee County Civic Center
When: 9:30 a.m.-5 p.m.
Price: Free
PUPPY ADOPTION
What: Play with adoptable dogs from the Madison Oglethorpe Animal Shelter.
Where: Tate Center Lawn
When: 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Price: Free
GRAND OPENING
What: Practice free yoga, enter raffles and watch a ribbon-cutting of the business.
Where: Revolution Therapy and Yoga
When: Noon-3 p.m.
Price: Free