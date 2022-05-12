180619_JEB_AcroCats_0015.jpg

A cat performs for the crowd at the Morton Theatre in Athens, Georgia on Tuesday, June 19, 2018. (Photo/Jason Born)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features a printmaking studio workshop, a performance from The Amazing Acro-Cats and the annual Winterville Marigold Festival.

Thursday, May 12

PUBLIC MEETING

What: Voice ideas and opinions about the proposed Macon Highway Boat Launch Project.

Where: Ben Burton Park

When: 6-7:30 p.m.

Price: Free

STUDIO WORKSHOP

What: Learn how to make prints from local artist Amanda Burk.

Where: Georgia Mueseum of Art

When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Price: $20

LIVE THEATER

What: Watch the Atlanta Opera Studio perform “The Pirates of Penzance.”

Where: Innovation Amphitheater

When: 7:30-9 p.m.

Price: $5

Friday, May 13

POP-UP SHOP

What: Browse a curated selection of Kendra Scott jewelry to kick off graduation weekend.

Where: Graduate Athens

When: 3-7 p.m.

Price: Free

KAROAKE SHOW

What: Belt tunes from classic to modern goth and punk hits.

Where: Buvez

When: 7-10 p.m.

Price: Free

AMAZING ACRO-CATS

What: Watch The Amazing Acro-Cats troupe perform tricks and rock music.

Where: Morton Theatre

When: 7-9 p.m.

Price: $25-45

Saturday, May 14

NAP-A-THON

What: Attend the second annual 8K Nap-a-thon and Pajama Party.

Where: Athens Area Diaper Bank

When: 10 a.m.-noon

Price: $30

MARIGOLD FESTIVAL

What: Enjoy day-long festivities including a 5K, parade and live music at the Winterville Marigold Festival.

Where: Pittard Park

When: 7:30 a.m.

Price: Free, $8-10 for nighttime music show

LIVE MUSIC

What: Listen to hip hop artists and explore local vendors.

Where: Rabbit Hole Studios

When: 8:30 p.m.

Price: $5

Maddy Franklin is a journalism and communication studies student at UGA. Since joining The Red & Black in March 2021, she has worked as a contributor, assistant culture editor and is currently serving as culture editor.

