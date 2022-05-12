Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on over the upcoming weekend to attend. This week’s list features a printmaking studio workshop, a performance from The Amazing Acro-Cats and the annual Winterville Marigold Festival.
Thursday, May 12
PUBLIC MEETING
What: Voice ideas and opinions about the proposed Macon Highway Boat Launch Project.
Where: Ben Burton Park
When: 6-7:30 p.m.
Price: Free
STUDIO WORKSHOP
What: Learn how to make prints from local artist Amanda Burk.
Where: Georgia Mueseum of Art
When: 6:30-8:30 p.m.
Price: $20
LIVE THEATER
What: Watch the Atlanta Opera Studio perform “The Pirates of Penzance.”
Where: Innovation Amphitheater
When: 7:30-9 p.m.
Price: $5
Friday, May 13
POP-UP SHOP
What: Browse a curated selection of Kendra Scott jewelry to kick off graduation weekend.
Where: Graduate Athens
When: 3-7 p.m.
Price: Free
KAROAKE SHOW
What: Belt tunes from classic to modern goth and punk hits.
Where: Buvez
When: 7-10 p.m.
Price: Free
AMAZING ACRO-CATS
What: Watch The Amazing Acro-Cats troupe perform tricks and rock music.
Where: Morton Theatre
When: 7-9 p.m.
Price: $25-45
Saturday, May 14
NAP-A-THON
What: Attend the second annual 8K Nap-a-thon and Pajama Party.
Where: Athens Area Diaper Bank
When: 10 a.m.-noon
Price: $30
MARIGOLD FESTIVAL
What: Enjoy day-long festivities including a 5K, parade and live music at the Winterville Marigold Festival.
Where: Pittard Park
When: 7:30 a.m.
Price: Free, $8-10 for nighttime music show
LIVE MUSIC
What: Listen to hip hop artists and explore local vendors.
Where: Rabbit Hole Studios
When: 8:30 p.m.
Price: $5