Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. The week’s Halloween-themed lineup features a performance from The Young Frankensteins, a Halloween costume swap-shop and the Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s Halloween-themed ball.
Thursday, Oct. 20
HIP-HOP HARMONIC
WHAT: Listen to tunes composed by local hip-hop artists and UGA composers performed by student musicians.
WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall
WHEN: 7:30-10 p.m.
PRICE: Free
BIRD PHOTOS
WHAT: Learn how to attract and catch well-composed snaps of birds at this photography workshop.
WHERE: Wild Birds Unlimited
WHEN: 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free, RSVP required
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Jam along to The Young Frankensteins’ live Halloween-themed set of covers at this seasonal event.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Friday, Oct. 21
FALL PLANT SALE
WHAT: Peruse houseplants, pick up a pumpkin and support UGA horticulture students at this annual event.
WHERE: UGA Trial Gardens
WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
ROCK SHOW
WHAT: Shop for rocks, gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry from a variety of vendors at this weekend-long show.
WHERE: The Classic Center
WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.
PRICE:$0-7
COSTUME SWAP
WHAT: Bring your used Halloween costumes and swap them for festive pieces that are new-to-you.
WHERE: Zell B. Miller Learning Center
WHEN: 3-6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Saturday, Oct. 22
VULTURE FESTIVAL
WHAT: Celebrate “nature’s clean up crew” at this annual event put on by the ACC Solid Waste Department.
WHERE: ACC Landfill Outdoor Classroom
WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon
PRICE: Free
ATHHALF 5K
WHAT: Participate in or cheer on competitors in the 5K portion of the annual AthHalf 5K & Half Marathon.
WHERE: Various locations
WHEN: 2:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free to attend
BOOBUTANTE
WHAT: Support the Boybutante AIDS Foundation at this Halloween-themed ball with Detox from “Rupaul’s Drag Race.”
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $25-50