Scenes from the 12th annual AthHalf half marathon in Athens, Georgia, on Sunday, Oct. 24, 2021. (Photo/Sydney Fordice)

Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. The week’s Halloween-themed lineup features a performance from The Young Frankensteins, a Halloween costume swap-shop and the Boybutante AIDS Foundation’s Halloween-themed ball.

Thursday, Oct. 20

HIP-HOP HARMONIC

WHAT: Listen to tunes composed by local hip-hop artists and UGA composers performed by student musicians.

WHERE: Hugh Hodgson Concert Hall

WHEN: 7:30-10 p.m.

PRICE: Free

BIRD PHOTOS

WHAT: Learn how to attract and catch well-composed snaps of birds at this photography workshop.

WHERE: Wild Birds Unlimited

WHEN: 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free, RSVP required

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Jam along to The Young Frankensteins’ live Halloween-themed set of covers at this seasonal event.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Friday, Oct. 21

FALL PLANT SALE

WHAT: Peruse houseplants, pick up a pumpkin and support UGA horticulture students at this annual event.

WHERE: UGA Trial Gardens

WHEN: 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

ROCK SHOW

WHAT: Shop for rocks, gems, minerals, fossils and jewelry from a variety of vendors at this weekend-long show.

WHERE: The Classic Center

WHEN: 10 a.m.-5 p.m.

PRICE:$0-7

COSTUME SWAP

WHAT: Bring your used Halloween costumes and swap them for festive pieces that are new-to-you.

WHERE: Zell B. Miller Learning Center

WHEN: 3-6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Saturday, Oct. 22

VULTURE FESTIVAL

WHAT: Celebrate “nature’s clean up crew” at this annual event put on by the ACC Solid Waste Department.

WHERE: ACC Landfill Outdoor Classroom

WHEN: 8 a.m.-noon

PRICE: Free

ATHHALF 5K

WHAT: Participate in or cheer on competitors in the 5K portion of the annual AthHalf 5K & Half Marathon.

WHERE: Various locations

WHEN: 2:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free to attend

BOOBUTANTE

WHAT: Support the Boybutante AIDS Foundation at this Halloween-themed ball with Detox from “Rupaul’s Drag Race.”

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $25-50

