Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the premier of Classic City Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” Fabulous Friday with the Athens Showgirl Cabaret and an arts and crafts fair at Athentic Brewing Co.

Thursday, Aug. 25

TRIVIA NIGHT

WHAT: Join the UGA University Union and students for a night of trivia.

WHERE: Tate Student Center

WHEN: 7-9 p.m.

PRICE: Free to current UGA students

BAD MOVIE NIGHT

WHAT: Although arguable in quality, this showing of “Killer Crocodile 2” will surely lead to some laughs.

WHERE: Ciné

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: Free

22 & GOOD 4 U DANCE PARTY

WHAT: A dance party with back-to-back songs from two pop music legends — Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.

WHERE: 40 Watt Club

WHEN: 9 p.m.

PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door

Friday, Aug. 26

EDGY KARAOKE

WHAT: “Dark Knight Karaoke” will feature a selection of emo, punk and hardcore tracks.

WHERE: Buvez

WHEN: 7 p.m.

PRICE: Free

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Join The Core as they bring back the nostalgic sounds of the 1990s H.O.R.D.E. tour.

WHERE: The Southern Brewing Co.

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $0-10

DRAG PERFORMANCE

WHAT: Join the Athens Showgirl Cabaret for a “Fabulous Friday” of drag entertainment.

WHERE: The Sound Track

WHEN: 8:30 p.m.

PRICE: Free

Saturday, Aug. 27

LIVE THEATER

WHAT: Join Classic City Shakespeare for a pre-show festival and the premiere of their performance of “Twelfth Night.”

WHERE: Town & Gown Players

WHEN: Festival at 2 p.m., show at 6 p.m.

PRICE: Free

PAGAN MEETING

WHAT: Join the Athens Area Pagans to discuss Pagan Pride Day at their weekly Merry Meet.

WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios

WHEN: 5 p.m.

PRICE: Free, donations encouraged

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Watch Loganville-born country artist and former football player Jon Langston perform.

WHERE: Georgia Theatre

WHEN: 8 p.m.

PRICE: $30

Sunday, Aug. 28

CRAFT FAIR

WHAT: Browse work from local artists at the Dog Days of Athens Summer Arts and Crafts Fair.

WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.

WHEN: 1-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

LIVE MUSIC

WHAT: Come listen to some live jazz music at this event every Sunday afternoon.

WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewing Company

WHEN: 3-5 p.m.

PRICE: Free

TRIVIA NIGHT

WHAT: Compete in trivia with your friends. The top three teams win prizes.

WHERE: The Office Sports Bar and Grill

WHEN: 6-8 p.m.

PRICE: Free