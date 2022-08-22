Weekly, The Red & Black compiles a list of events going on in Athens over the upcoming weekend. This week’s list features the premier of Classic City Shakespeare’s “Twelfth Night,” Fabulous Friday with the Athens Showgirl Cabaret and an arts and crafts fair at Athentic Brewing Co.
Thursday, Aug. 25
TRIVIA NIGHT
WHAT: Join the UGA University Union and students for a night of trivia.
WHERE: Tate Student Center
WHEN: 7-9 p.m.
PRICE: Free to current UGA students
BAD MOVIE NIGHT
WHAT: Although arguable in quality, this showing of “Killer Crocodile 2” will surely lead to some laughs.
WHERE: Ciné
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: Free
22 & GOOD 4 U DANCE PARTY
WHAT: A dance party with back-to-back songs from two pop music legends — Olivia Rodrigo and Taylor Swift.
WHERE: 40 Watt Club
WHEN: 9 p.m.
PRICE: $15 in advance, $20 at the door
Friday, Aug. 26
EDGY KARAOKE
WHAT: “Dark Knight Karaoke” will feature a selection of emo, punk and hardcore tracks.
WHERE: Buvez
WHEN: 7 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Join The Core as they bring back the nostalgic sounds of the 1990s H.O.R.D.E. tour.
WHERE: The Southern Brewing Co.
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $0-10
DRAG PERFORMANCE
WHAT: Join the Athens Showgirl Cabaret for a “Fabulous Friday” of drag entertainment.
WHERE: The Sound Track
WHEN: 8:30 p.m.
PRICE: Free
Saturday, Aug. 27
LIVE THEATER
WHAT: Join Classic City Shakespeare for a pre-show festival and the premiere of their performance of “Twelfth Night.”
WHERE: Town & Gown Players
WHEN: Festival at 2 p.m., show at 6 p.m.
PRICE: Free
PAGAN MEETING
WHAT: Join the Athens Area Pagans to discuss Pagan Pride Day at their weekly Merry Meet.
WHERE: Rabbit Hole Studios
WHEN: 5 p.m.
PRICE: Free, donations encouraged
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Watch Loganville-born country artist and former football player Jon Langston perform.
WHERE: Georgia Theatre
WHEN: 8 p.m.
PRICE: $30
Sunday, Aug. 28
CRAFT FAIR
WHAT: Browse work from local artists at the Dog Days of Athens Summer Arts and Crafts Fair.
WHERE: Athentic Brewing Co.
WHEN: 1-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
LIVE MUSIC
WHAT: Come listen to some live jazz music at this event every Sunday afternoon.
WHERE: Creature Comforts Brewing Company
WHEN: 3-5 p.m.
PRICE: Free
TRIVIA NIGHT
WHAT: Compete in trivia with your friends. The top three teams win prizes.
WHERE: The Office Sports Bar and Grill
WHEN: 6-8 p.m.
PRICE: Free