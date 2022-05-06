West Broad Farmers Market and Garden will host its annual May Day Celebration on Saturday May 7 from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. In celebration of the changing seasons, all are welcome to enjoy music, festivities and goods offered by local vendors, including fresh produce and international cuisine. Taking place at 300 S. Rocksprings St. this event is free to attend and requires no prior registration.
As the calendar turns its page, winter produce changes to fresh summer fruits and vegetables. West Broad Farmers Market and Garden recognizes this time of transformation and aims to rejoice in it through its May Day Celebration, according to Missy Wilson, manager of the market.
With Mother’s Day on May 8, this celebration serves as an opportunity to shop locally for Mother’s Day gifts. Attendees can find unique gifts and enjoy other offerings while supporting local vendors and participating in family-friendly fun. Wilson looks forward to inexpensive plants and blooms as great options while searching for a Mother’s Day gift.
Adjacent to the West Board Farmer’s Market, a Maypole dedication and dance will take place in the West Broad Community Garden. Hannah Johnson, marketing and communications coordinator at Athens Land Trust, deems this activity the centerpiece of the May Day Celebration and encourages attendees, especially children, to join in the fun.
After a spoken dedication detailing the history of May Day and its significance in the community, participants will gather to twist long ribbons around the Maypole as they run and dance. Taking place at noon, this joyful demonstration will capture the excitement for the new season.
This May Day Celebration aligns directly with West Broad Farmers Market’s mission to bolster underserved local farmers, growers, artists and vendors, providing fresh food and produce to members of the West Broad community. Addressing one facet of its mission, WBFM provides an outlet for local sellers to showcase and capitalize on their skills, allowing them to develop their businesses and kickstart their success.
Meanwhile, community members are able to easily shop for fresh food and produce, increasing accessibility to quality food that may otherwise be difficult to obtain, according to Johnson. Fostering a mutually beneficial relationship between local sellers and everyday community members, WBFM’s two-part mission aims to strengthen the overall West Broad community.