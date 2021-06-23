Cloudy, gray skies and momentary drizzles of rain loomed over the West Broad Street School campus on Tuesday, June 22. Despite the dreary weather, various Athens community leaders came together to speak out against the metaphorical storm cloud looming over the campus: the potential demolition of two of the school’s historic buildings.
The threat of destruction came as a result of the Head Start Expansion grant, which approved $3.9 million to be spent on a new pre-kindergarten building. This investment would mean tearing down significant parts of the West Broad Street campus, which was built 130 years ago as a school specifically for Black students, preserving only the Minor Street building.
Tommy Valentine, the executive director of Historic Athens, hosted the rally — the second event Historic Athens has organized for the West Broad School — to raise awareness about the demolition and fight for its preservation. Demolition is not a necessary action, Valentine said, and there are various reasons to save the original building other than its historical value.
“We have spoken to numerous experts, preservation architects, members of the [College of Environment + Design] here at UGA, and so on, that have confirmed for us that all of the buildings are saveable,” Valentine said. “In fact, doing so would likely save the school district money.”
Along with saving money and history, preserving the buildings is also beneficial from a sustainability viewpoint, Valentine said, because it would avoid throwing “three buildings and a brick courtyard in the dump.”
The rally speakers shared the unified message that the campus is a significant site of Athens history, Black history and the lives of Black residents in the area whose stories may often be forgotten or overlooked.
A dark and often forgotten past
The West Broad Street School campus is one of the last in Georgia that was developed during the Equalization Era, according to a West Broad History slideshow provided by Valentine.
This era, in response to the ruling from Brown v. Board of Education (1954), was defined by making segregated schools appear equal when in reality, they were anything but.
“If you know Athens’ segregation story, you know desegregation didn't really happen until practically the '70s,” Valentine said. “So if you were to tear down everything except a 1930s era segregated school house, you're effectively erasing 90% of the story.”
Older Athens residents, such as Fred Smith Sr., the executive director of the East Athens Development Corporation, was a passionate speaker at the rally in discussing the site’s importance.
“My connection to this is really a connection to history,” Smith said.
Smith interviewed a number of people from the West Broad neighborhood, many of whom attended the school. Having resided in Athens since the age of 14, Smith knows the community well. Although the buildings may represent a shameful effort to prevent true integration, they serve as a reminder of once was, Smith said.
Frieda Scott Giles, the president of the Athens branch of the Association for the Study of African American Life and History, also spoke at the event. She emphasized the importance of not erasing history, no matter how negative it may be.
“[The campus] is part of the tissue and story of Athens,” Giles said. “It's not always a pretty story, it's not always a happy story, but it's a story that needs to be told and preserved … It's a story we can learn from.”
The struggle for recognition
There is still an ongoing fight with the Clarke County school board about the future of the West Broad Street School.
When confronted about stopping the demolition, activists for the cause were met with a variety of inconsistent reasons as to why the grant should be used to destroy the campus rather than reform it, Valentine said.
They were once told a building was too big, and then told another time that it was too small. There were also reports of a stormwater problem, the inconvenience of adding a bus loop and complaints the classrooms would be too small, Valentine said. He viewed these as weak excuses and felt disappointed by these “unconvincing” rebuttals.
“What I see here is … that certain individuals want a quick and dirty way to finish this job, even if it means not treating African American heritage with its full respect,” Valentine said.
A silver lining
Despite the dark clouds that floated over the small crowd at the West Broad Street school rally, a new development in the preservation efforts presented a bright ray of hope for the future.
Officially announced in a Historic Athens press release on June 22 at the beginning of the rally, the Georgia Department of Community Affairs declared the West Broad Street School’s three buildings, courtyard and breezeways to be “historic, significant, and eligible for the National Register of Historic Places.”
The letter gives the site this status under the criteria of education, Black ethnic heritage and architecture and warns that any future “reckless alterations” to the campus could impact the site’s eligibility to obtain official historic status, according to the press release.
The eligibility does not prevent demolition, but it provides a new and official designation for the campus to suggest it is somewhere worth protecting. Valentine and his fellow advocates hope this designation makes a significant difference in their efforts and are excited about the final decision.
“Today's designation by the state should serve as a loud alarm at what's at stake here, and how significant and critical this campus is to the Athens story,” Valentine said.
Hattie Whitehead, an advocate for the Athens Linnentown Project, Captain Tony Goings, a director from the Clarke County Sheriff’s Office and Spencer Frye, state representative for Georgia House District 118, were also speakers at the event who advocated for the preservation of the school campus.
The West Broad rally and press conference showcased an Athens community that is passionate about preserving and recognizing the city’s history — including the shameful parts that are difficult to remember.
“It's time that we stop measuring value in dollars and start measuring value by our people,” Frye said. “This campus represents a lot of things to a lot of people. By saving it, we can show that we want to be caretakers of our past, in order that we do not repeat it.”