Editor’s Note: Reporting for this piece, including interviews, photos and video, were gathered prior to the COVID-19 pandemic outbreak in Georgia.
The crowd was packed from wall to wall with audience members, as Alejandra Jimenez made a joke about dating the line of white men sitting on the couch to the right of the stage. This was not the first time during the night the men were made fun of by the comedians performing at the bimonthly OpenTOAD open mic at Flicker Theatre & Bar that night.
Jimenez was one of two women performing at that night’s show filled with a majority male audience, as she cracked jokes about her dating life, Latina background and pap smears. Jimenez noted she had performed in shows similar to this one, in terms of gender demographics. Eight other Athens based femme comics echoed this sentiment, where they had either been the only woman on a line up, faced a male majority crowd or both.
With the advent of Athens comedian Michaela Wilkins’ new all women/non-binary comedian show, Green Light, the women comedians of Athens are taking on the historical question of “Are women funny?” and turning it into a space where members of the community can come out and see just how funny they are.
From hostile atmospheres to choosing whether or not to censor themselves, these comics talk about what it means to be the only woman in the room with an audience demanding laughter.
Reading the room
While the crowd may not be packed at every show, women comedians in Athens expressed the palpable hostile environment some shows and rooms can have when it comes to performing.
Sometimes it’s the crowd. Sometimes it’s other comedians. However, it can also be a combination of both.
Alejandra Jimenez a 22-year-old comedian and University of Georgia student, performs at Green Light on Feb. 3, 2020. (Anila Yoganathan/Staff)
Many comedians also mentioned how it can be unwelcoming and unfriendly to hear sexist jokes made by male comedians. Jokes about hot-button issues such as sexism can be considered funny and subverting sexism, according to some of the interviewed comedians. However, Alex Ryder, a 16-year-old Athens comedian from Bogart, said if those jokes aren’t funny, then they probably are sexist, which can make the room uncomfortable.
Jay Badlani, a 22-year-old Athens comedian and student at the University of Georgia studying management information systems and consulting, discussed the moment he realized how uncomfortable a room could get for some comics.
“I remember this one time where we were doing this mic in Walker’s Pub, and it was mostly all guys in the room, I think there was one female comic and the mic just got dark…we were being edgy and stupid," said Jay Badlani, a 22-year-old comedian from Athens. "I could feel the energy of the room, like ‘Ah, this is like what people think of when they think of a basement full of like angry dudes.'"
In addition to the potentially hostile atmosphere of certain rooms, with a limited number of women comedians there also comes the limited expression of experiences.
“If you have more than one woman on the show, that’s two comedians talking about two completely different things because they’re two people with two totally different lifestyles,” said Katherine Blanford, a 28-year-old Atlanta-based comedian from Louisville, Kentucky. "So it makes it like ‘Oh these are just other human beings talking about lives instead of ‘This is the one woman talking about the woman things.”
The jokes they tell
The environment of these rooms and stigma against women in comedy can also affect the jokes some of the comedians choose to tell.
Comedian Madeline Zimmer discussed the issue of bombing on stage and how it can be different as a woman, leading her to question why she does comedy in the first place if the jokes she tells don’t land. Her thoughts led to the question of whether these comics censor themselves to relate more to the audience or to respond to the atmosphere of the room.
“I don’t know if it is just being in the South, sometimes people have expectations of women not to talk about certain things,” Kinsey Snell, a 39-year-old visiting femme comedian, cross country and track coach from Loganville said. “For me specifically, I had done some jokes on menopause or women’s issues and you kind of feel a little bit of a recoil.”
Madeline Zimmer, a 22-year-old comedian and University of Georgia student from New Orleans, Louisiana, performs at Open Toad on Feb. 18, 2020. (Anila Yoganathan/Staff)
“What I’ve noticed is like if a guy will make like relationship jokes, that’s like a part of his set, but if a girl makes her set about relationship jokes, she’s like a sex comic or a relationship comic,” Ellie Lynch, a comedian who started out this past year, said. “That’s why I’m like weary of just making jokes about guys that I’ve dated, which I could make like a thousand jokes about, because if I start doing that then will people just label me as that kind of comedian.”
Zimmer, Ghosheh, Johnson and Blanford all have a no-pandering policy in terms of changing their jokes due to the pressure of the room. Their sets remain as is unless they choose to try out new material.
Ellie Lynch, a 20-year-old comedian and University of Georgia student from Augusta, Georgia, performs at Classic City Comedy on Feb. 24, 2020.
“I think the interesting thing you’re going to find is that Athens is full of comedians and artists that are getting their start,” said Shaunak Godkhindi, a 25-year-old Atlanta-based comedian and host of OpenToad.
Anyone starting in comedy with a “unique perspective” on heavier, more personal topics will likely be tepid in the way that they first approach them, Godkhindi said, who began his comedy in Athens.
The show for women
All of these concerns came to a standstill when the comedians were asked about Green Light, the all-woman/non-binary show hosted by Wilkins the first Monday of every month at Flicker Theatre & Bar. According to these comedians, the show not only draws out seasoned and new women comedians, but also a majority female audience.
Where there were concerns of censorship and discomfort when performing in male-dominated spaces, Green Light was seen as the solution to bringing more women in and giving them a safe space to try comedy, try new material and be themselves.
Alex Ryder said female-fronted comedy shows are a good way for women to feel safer and more comfortable on stage because they know they're "not going to get ridiculed because I’m a woman.’”
“I think it’s important because, I mean we’re funny and I feel like if we don’t tell people that we’re funny they’ll never get it, it’ll always be a thing that women aren’t funny. Well it’s like, come see for yourself,” Jimenez said.
