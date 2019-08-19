Many students are tapping into their potentially undiscovered cooking skills for their first year of off-campus living. Between budgeting wallets and waistlines, creating a steady and sustainable meal plan is a necessity for many. We compiled a list of six meals for under $10 to help you adjust to apartment life.
The cost of each recipe is calculated per measurement, rather than per item, with nearly all coming from low budget shopping locations like Walmart.
The B.B. Breakfast Sandwich
The Big Beautiful Breakfast Sandwich can be made with only four ingredients and contains over 40 grams of protein. For a balanced, high protein breakfast that can be prepared in a single pan in only a matter of minutes, this option is perfect for those in a rush. The chicken, either grilled or baked, is assembled with the cheese and a single fried egg inside an English muffin. Make one for now and one for later!
Fresh A.F. Salad
This Fresh Assorted Fruit Salad is a great meal to pack the night before and keep in the fridge for a clean lunch break the next day. A low carb option, this meal packs a punch with clementines, Granny Smith apples and chopped pecans. Grilled chicken makes for a good source of protein, but can be subbed out for grilled tofu or canned tuna. Here’s what you’ll need:
The Big Double
After a long day of classes, a student council meeting at 5 p.m. and an intramural basketball practice at 7 p.m., a big dinner is much appreciated. The Big D, or Big Double Cheeseburger, may sound like it airs on the unhealthy side, but with less than 30 grams of carbohydrates, this option is both comforting and completely diet friendly! Simply toast two slices of bread, grill the chicken breast, top with cheese and assemble. Grab these ingredients at your local Publix or Kroger:
Better Than Sex Mex!
The Better Than Sex Mex is the quesadilla your mom made you in high school’s way hotter, older brother. Packed with sliced jalapeños, chunks of chopped avocado and topped with a drizzle of sriracha, this meal comes in at only 310 calories. With a single pan, spray olive or coconut oil before placing one half “tortilla” into the center. Sprinkle the cheese on top with sliced jalapeños and cubes of avocado before topping it off with the second half of tortilla. Heat on both sides at medium heat for approximately two minutes per side.
AD(Apple)Pi
If you’re gearing trying to make something delicious to share with your sorority sisters or new friends, this recipe is cheap enough to make for the whole squad! Start by roasting an aluminum foil-wrapped apple in the oven at 400 degrees, while allowing the whipped cream to sit out on the counter to soften in the meantime. After 45 minutes, take the apple out of the oven and let it cool before placing a dollop of whipped cream on top. Drizzle with creamy peanut butter and sprinkle with cinnamon. For one serving, here is the breakdown:
The ‘On Wednesdays We Eat Pink’ salmon salad
For those who are looking to spice up their food choices during the week, grilled salmon is a great way to branch out to a new protein. Grilled salmon can be found fresh or frozen at local grocery stores, and makes a great pairing with a variety of vegetables. In this case, beets and radishes make for a perfectly pink dish. Those who are over the age of 21 also have their work cut out for them to pair this salad with a fine red wine. To prepare the delicious dish, chop the lettuce, top with sliced beets and radishes and grill fresh salmon for approximately seven minutes per side until soft but cooked through (follow instructions according to package for frozen fish). Once topped with salmon, dress the salad with a light dressing, such as Trader Joe’s Green Goddess Salad Dressing for an elegant, yet simple dinner fit for any audience.
