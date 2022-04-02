As the sun set on Friday evening, Muslims around the world and in Athens began the 30-day fasting period, also known as the holy month of Ramadan.
From April 1 to May 1, or when the first sighting of the crescent moon is observed over the Saudi Arabian city Mecca, Muslims will abstain from eating or drinking every day from sunrise to sunset.
Time will be dedicated to praying five times a day while connecting with friends, family and others in the Muslim community. More than just fasting, Ramadan is also a time of spiritual reflection, self improvement and heightened devotion to Allah and the Islamic faith in general. The spiritual rewards of fasting including increased charity and generosity are multiplied during the month.
"When the month of Ramadan starts, the gates of heaven are opened and the gates of hell are closed and the devils are chained,” Prophet Muhammad, the founder of Islam said in the Quran, Islam’s sacred text.
Almost four million Muslims live in the U.S. and are growing, according to the Pew Research Center. Many will be preparing to observe the famous fast synonymous with the festival.
Historically, Muslims believe it was during this month that Allah revealed the first verses of the Quran to Prophet Muhammad on the 27th and holiest night of Ramadan known as “The Night of Power” or Laylat-al-Qadr in Arabic. It is believed that sacrificing sleep to study Islam on this day erases all past sins and one single good deed brings the blessings of 1,000 months.
Many Muslims immerse themselves in the recitation of the Quran during the holy month to fully connect to religion and remember why they are fasting in the first place. Also, without prayer, one’s fast does not count for the day, so prayer schedules are taken very seriously during this month.
The observance of Ramadan serves as a reminder of human frailty and dependence on Allah for sustenance. Also, fasting shows what it feels like to be hungry and thirsty so Muslims can feel compassion for and a duty toward helping underserved communities.
Observing Ramadan is regarded as one of the Five Pillars — or duties — of Islam. The other pillars include the testimony of faith, prayer, charitable giving and making a pilgrimage to Mecca.
The pre-dawn meal during Ramadan is called Suhur and Muslims will not eat, drink or put any edible substance in their mouths until Iftar, the nightly feast that breaks the fast. Muslims usually break their fast with dates and water, as Prophet Muhammad would.
However, the Ramadan schedule is dependent on location and usually follows the timetable of the nearest country.
Not only do Muslims refrain from food from dawn to dusk, but also from the use of tobacco products, sexual relations and sinful behavior. This also includes taking medication and chewing gum. Partaking in any of these behaviors “invalidates” a day’s fast and can be made up later in the year or by providing a meal to a needy person for each day missed.
Although it is encouraged for all adult Muslims, if one is chronically ill, traveling, young, elderly, pregnant, breastfeeding, diabetic or menstruating, fasting is advised against and not required.
At the end of the 30-day fasting period, Eid al-Fitr follows. This is a big three-day celebration also referred to as the “Festival of the Breaking of the Fast.”
During Eid, everyone comes together for gift exchanges and big meals with family, friends and their local Muslim community, usually at a mosque, the place of worship for Muslims.
In the Classic City, Muslim Athenians can gather at the Al-Huda Islamic Center.