On Nov. 10, Hindus will celebrate the third day of Chhath Puja – the most important day of the four day festival. Chhath is dedicated to thanking Surya, the Hindu god of the sun and his sister, Chhati Maiya, for their gift of life on Earth.
Historically, Chhath rituals have been religiously observed by the northern and eastern Indian states of Bihar, Jharkhand and Uttar Pradesh, as well as the region of Terai in southern Nepal. Today, Chhath celebrations have spread across the world.
The festival is known interchangeably as Chhath or Chhath Puja, with the term puja referring to a worship ritual that is central to Hinduism, Buddhism and Jainism. Puja is the act of offering prayer and homage to a deity or deities, to host and honor a guest or to celebrate an event such as Chhath.
On the first day of the festival, Hindus begin their celebration by taking a holy, ceremonial dip in a body of water, often the Ganges River. This first day is known as Nahay Khay, coming from the Hindi words nahana, “to bathe” and khana, “to eat.” Those celebrating, particularly women, who traditionally perform the puja, eat only one meal on this first day, according to the Indian Express.
Everyone fasts from sunrise to sunset on the second day of Chhath, known as Kharna. Celebrants abstain from food and water. After sunset, the fast is broken by consuming foods that have been offered to deities and thus consecrated, often in the form of rice pudding.
Fasting is resumed on Sandhya Arghya, the third and most important day of Chhath. The main ritual of this day is performing puja and giving water offerings, or arghya, to the setting sun. Fasting continues through the night.
Arghya is given to the rising sun on the fourth and final day of celebrations, known as Usha Arghya. Ceremonies and celebrations are performed in the dawn, with devotees receiving blessings from elders, breaking their fasts and standing or dipping their feet in water bodies.
Chhath is mentioned in two of the most important epics in the Hindu religion, “Ramayana” and “Mahabharata.”
In “Ramayana,” puja rituals are performed by the heroine of the story, goddess Sita. Sita performs the puja on the day that the kingdom of Lord Rama was established. Rama was her husband and the seventh reincarnation of the god Vishnu, according to “Ramayana.”
In “Mahabharata,” the puja was instead performed by Kunti, the mother of five sons known as the Pandavas who are central to the story of the “Mahabharata.” Kunti performed the puja after escaping Lakshagriha, a palace made of lacquer that was burnt to the ground.
Chhath is a time of reverence, fasting, worship and giving thanks to deities for the gifts they have afforded their devotees.