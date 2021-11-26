To most, the day after Thanksgiving represents Black Friday shopping sprees, but it is also a day to honor the culture and contributions of Native Americans. Native American Heritage Day is sometimes overlooked, but plays an important role in the recognition and appreciation of Native peoples.
According to the Native American Heritage Day Act of 2009, it is encouraged that the day is taken to observe the history, culture, traditions, language and legacy of Native Americans that all Americans enjoy today.
Native American Heritage Day was added to the calendar of nationally celebrated holidays in 2009 with Barack Obama, according to Native Hope. However, efforts to gain a day honoring Native Americans date back to the 1970s with Jerry C. Elliott High Eagle, a Cherokee-Osage physicist and trailblazing NASA employee.
Elliott is known for his contributions to the Apollo 13 mission, where he helped save the lives of three astronauts. Being one of the few Native Americans to work for NASA at that time, Elliot sought a way to honor the contributions of Native American peoples to the United States. By composing a proposal for Native American Awareness Week in 1976, Elliot was the first to request a week of nationwide recognition for Indigenous communities in the U.S.
Action was taken in 1986, ten years after Elliot’s proposal, when President Ronald Reagan designated American Indian Week from Nov. 23-30. In following years, Presidents Reagan and George H.W. Bush had to continuously address the week of recognition for the celebration to carry on. This continued until 1990, when Native American Week evolved into a month-long celebration.
President Bush was the first to announce November as National American Indian Heritage Month. This month marks the end of the traditional harvest season and is often known as a time of gratitude.
It wasn’t until President George W. Bush signed the Native American Heritage Day Act of 2008 that the day after Thanksgiving became one of education and recognition of Native Americans. Under President Barack Obama, the Friday immediately following Thanksgiving Day of each year was to be designated as Native American Heritage Day.
Vice president of the University of Georgia’s Native American Students Association, Hannah Hamrick, stresses the importance of taking Native American Heritage Day to recognize the contributions of Indigenous communities that often go unnoticed.
“I suggest other people, especially those who aren’t part of Indigenous communities, take this day to just thank the contributions that the Native population have made. They have helped domesticate and cultivate certain crops that are vital to our livelihood today,” Hamrick said.
“A lot of focus is around the actual Thanksgiving narrative. People should also look into the local history of where they are –– I think a lot of that gets overlooked,” Max Frye, treasurer of the Native American Students Association added.
Mariah Cady, president of the Native American Students Association feels slighted by the fact that Native American Heritage Day shares a day with Black Friday.
“I think it’s kind of ridiculous that they put Native American Heritage Day on the day after Thanksgiving and on Black Friday –– no one is really going to keep it in mind or think about it during that time,” Cady said.
“I think it would be much more of a statement if the day [Americans] traditionally think of as Thanksgiving would be Native American Heritage Day, the same way Indigenous People’s Day is put on Columbus Day.”
Due to the overlap with Black Friday, Native American Heritage Day is sometimes overlooked. However, this holiday can be celebrated in many different ways, including as a replacement for Thanksgiving. Many find this day of celebration crucial to furthering the education of Native American history.
“You know, you still go in stores and see ‘Indian’ figurines and the Macy’s [Thanksgiving] Day Parade, they have this giant blow up ‘Indian’. More education and helping people understand Native Americans are still here and [they shouldn’t be] partaking in offensive things like that,” Mary-Jo Eden, social media and marketing chair of the Native American Student Association said.