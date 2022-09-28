The annual nine-night Hindu celebration of Navaratri officially began on Monday. Navaratri is celebrated in Hindu culture to honor the Mother Goddess Durga.
Durga is praised for her valiant triumph over a buffalo demon in a battle, helping restore peace to her people. She has become associated with strength and protection — a message that has transcended through time to celebrate good winning over evil during Navaratri.
The timing of this festival is based on the Hindu lunisolar months. The beginning of spring and the beginning of autumn mark important climatic solar junctions that are sacred opportunities for worship in the Hindu religion.
Navaratri translates to “nine nights” in Sanskrit. Each day of this festival is linked to the nine different goddess manifestations of Durga. By worshiping Durga’s nine incarnations, the Hindu people hope to receive her blessing.
You can expect to see amazing garments, exquisite jewelry and upbeat celebrations during the nine nights of Navaratri. Each day of the festival holds its own significance, so different colors are worn on each day. For example, on the fourth day, wearing orange or yellow to worship the goddess Kushmanda is meant to bring brightness, enthusiasm and joy.
Throughout the festival, there are many different ways that Hindu people choose to honor Durga. Observance of the holiday and the method of celebration varies by region.
For some, this is a period of serious religious reflection, in which people will fast, perform rituals and meditate. Those who fast during Navaratri choose to eat vegetables that increase energy, balance and happiness, known as sattvik vegetables. Some examples of these vegetables are potatoes, pumpkin, tomato, bottle gourd, carrots, lemons, yam, arbi and spinach.
Some view the festival as an opportunity to dance, sing and feast with their peers and family. The differences in tradition are regionally based throughout the world. Some groups enjoy Navaratri-specific meals like khichdi, tikki and ladoo, as well as participate in socio-religious dances like Garba and Dandiya Raas.
Garba, a dance that originated in Western India, is performed during the festival. Garba is characterized by groups dancing gracefully in a circle around a pot with a lamp in it. This dance celebrates the feminine form of divinity.
The University of Georgia’s chapter of Asha for Education, a nonprofit and student group that seeks to promote education for children in India, will host a Garba Night on Oct. 1 from 6:30-10:30 p.m. at the Tate Center Grand Hall. The event, in partnership with the UGA Indian Cultural Exchange, will provide food, drinks and dandiya sticks.
Pre-sale tickets are $16 for members and $18 for nonmembers, but prices will go up at the door. Tickets can be purchased through the organization’s Instagram, @ugaasha. All proceeds will support Asha for Education.
Dandiya Raas is also danced at these events. Men and women gather to dance with pairs of small decorated wood or bamboo sticks called dandiyas in their hands. This dance, which honors Durga, is different from Garba in that it involves rotating partners, but similar in that it is danced in a circle.