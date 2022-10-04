Known as the holiest and most solemn day of the Jewish year, Yom Kippur lasts from the evening of Oct. 4 to the evening of Oct. 5. The day is marked by reconciliation, repentance, forgiveness, prayer and readings.
Yom Kippur marks the end of the “Ten Days of Repentance,” which began on the Jewish new year, Rosh Hashanah. These two events make up the High Holy Days of the Jewish faith.
For many, the holiday starts with Kol Nidre, a ceremonial, melodious declaration that starts the service on the eve of Yom Kippur.
Throughout the holiday, the Jewish community abstains from food and reflects on the past year, while learning how to improve in the following year. This time of focus is supplemented with making amends to others that they feel have been wronged, hence Yom Kippur’s English translation, the Day of Atonement.
There is difficulty in trying to describe a set ritual for Yom Kippur.
“The beauty of Judaism is that everyone you talk to will give you a different response because it is such a personal religion,” Erika Rosenzweig, a junior at the University of Georgia majoring in landscape architecture, said.
For her, Yom Kippur includes a time for self-reflection but also a time for family. She and her loved ones participate in a food drive on their day of fasting and have a large food spread that night.
Common to all is the breaking of the fast on the last evening of Yom Kippur. Many eat breakfast foods to play on the words “breaking fast,” Rosenzweig said. In Athens, these meals are held at UGA Hillel, a Jewish student group on campus, and The Rohr Chabad House at UGA, a Jewish student and community center on Lumpkin Street.
At UGA Hillel, dinner and services are from 6-9 p.m. on Tuesday, Oct. 4. On Oct. 5, services are from 10 a.m.-2 p.m. and from 4- 9 p.m. The Hillel House is located on Milledge Avenue. At the Chabad House, evening services are at 7 p.m. on Oct. 4. On Oct. 5, services are held at 10:30 a.m., 12:30 p.m. and 6:30 p.m., with a buffet following the closing service.
As the holiday ends, the Jewish community focuses on the future for the new year — sins have been forgiven and hopes are high.