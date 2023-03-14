The weather is getting warmer, the grass is getting greener and the days are getting longer, and with the change in seasons comes the annual tradition of spring cleaning. As you clean out your closet, here are six places in Athens to donate your clothes.
St. Mary’s Auxiliary Thrift Store
Located on West Broad Street, St. Mary’s Auxiliary Thrift Store specializes in gently-used high quality merchandise. The store accepts a plethora of items from clothing to antiques and household appliances.
All proceeds benefit St. Mary’s Healthcare System and the store is operated entirely by volunteers. In 2018, the thrift store won the Community of Conscience Outreach Award from the Council on Auxiliaries/Volunteers of the Georgia Hospital Association.
Project Safe Thrift Store
Project Safe, a nonprofit shelter and hotline working to end domestic violence, runs a thrift store on Hawthorne Avenue that helps fund the organization. Donations are accepted from Monday through Saturday from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m..
90 cents of every dollar goes towards their services to help victims and survivors of domestic violence and their families, such as the shelter, counseling and bilingual services. Project Safe clients can shop at the store for free using vouchers and are given first priority to the items they need most.
Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House
Established in the 1950s, Emmanuel Episcopal Thrift House on Prince Avenue is the oldest thrift store in Athens, according to manager Leah Goodwin.
Operated by volunteers and affiliated with the Emmanuel Episcopal Church, all proceeds go towards the church. The church then reinvests profits from the store in community efforts through outreach grants and local nonprofit organizations, such as The Ark and The Sparrow’s Nest, according to Goodwin and the thrift house website.
“I think we get really interesting items,” Goodwin said. “We get a lot of older items that I don’t see in other thrift stores, because generations pass them down.”
Atlanta Mission Thrift Store
Operating since The Great Depression, Atlanta Mission is a nonprofit dedicated to providing services such as food, shelter, addiction recovery and counseling to the homeless population of metro Atlanta. Each thrift store also serves as a ministry center for its community. The organization partners with local churches, nonprofits and government agencies to provide for the material needs of those facing hardship in the community.
The organization is currently accepting items such as toiletries, canned goods and clothing for the men, women and children in their shelters and recovery programs. The donations can be dropped off at the mission’s Athens location on Jefferson Road or can be bought off their Amazon wish list.
America’s Thrift Store
Supporting six different charities, America’s Thrift Stores have a goal of donating $100 million over the course of 10 years. Charities include Make-A-Wish Alabama, Children’s Healthcare of Atlanta, Home of Grace, Adult & Teen Challenge Mid-South, Make-A-Wish Middle Tennessee and Louisiana Adult & Teen Challenge.
Kayla Feinstein, a sophomore advertising major at the University of Georgia, loves to thrift, and America’s Thrift Store on Atlanta Highway is her favorite local spot. She bought both her Halloween costume and a tacky prom dress for a sorority date night at the store.
“I like that they set it up for different seasons,” Feinstein said. “[They] make it very easily accessible to find what you need.”
Donations of clothing, household items, furniture and more can be dropped off at the store or a free pickup can be requested online.
Plato’s Closet
Plato’s Closet buys gently-used brand-name merchandise and resells it in their store. Customers are given store credit from the clothes they sell to buy trendy secondhand clothes. Plato’s Closet has a mission of recycling and sustainability, and each Plato’s Closet store is individually owned and operated by local business owners.
The store’s Atlanta Highway location is open from 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Sunday.