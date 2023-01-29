Whether you’re a college student or juggling a family, it can be hard to get out on a weeknight and take a much-needed breather from school, work and other responsibilities. But for many Athenians, trivia provides the perfect midweek respite from weekday stress.
The Red & Black compiled a list of some weeknight trivia events around town.
The Southern Brewing Company
Sundays at 4 p.m.
Join Solo Entertainment on Sunday nights from 4-6 p.m. at The Southern Brewing Company for a night of competitive trivia. The top three performing teams will receive discounts on their tabs.
Dooley’s Bar and Grill
Mondays at 7 p.m.
Owned and operated by Garrett Lennox, Classic City Trivia is a local business that hosts trivia nights three nights a week at different Athens locations. On Mondays, you can participate at Dooley’s Bar and Grill on Broad Street.
According to Lennox, the trivia scene at Dooley’s usually consists of a fun, rowdy, college-aged crowd. The bar’s downtown location adds to the convenience of this trivia event, which includes prizes and giveaways – sometimes even free beer.
Akademia Brewing Company
Tuesdays at 7 p.m.
Akademia Brewing Company’s trivia nights, also hosted by Classic City Trivia, tend to draw in an older crowd and also include prizes for winners.
“There are more families, more adults, [at Akademia],” Lennox said.
The Local 706
Wednesdays at 7:06 p.m.
Owner of Local 706, Bill Jesel, said that there is a solid mix of attendees that usually show up to trivia Wednesdays, ranging from people in their mid-to-late 30s to a college-aged crowd.
“I think we definitely get a good crowd for the trivia and it definitely helps with some regulars that want to come and do that,” Jesel said. “I think people like having something on their calendar. It gives people an excuse to get together.”
True to the restaurant’s name, the weekly event starts at 7:06 p.m., sharp.
Johnny's New York Style Pizza
Thursdays at 7 p.m.
Grab a slice at Johnny's New York Style Pizza on Gaines School Road from 7-9 p.m. on Thursday nights. Hosted by Jon Head, prizes include beer pitchers and gift certificates.