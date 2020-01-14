It's that time of year: the 92nd annual Academy Awards nominations were announced on Jan. 13. With 11 nominations under its belt, Todd Phillips’s controversial “Joker” drama was the frontrunner of the Oscar nods, though Quentin Tarantino's "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood" and Martin Scorsese's "The Irishman" both followed with 10 individual nominations.
Though Taika Waititi’s “Jojo Rabbit” satire is no longer in theaters and a handful are now only accessible on streaming platforms (Noah Baumbach's "Marriage Story" and Scorsese's "The Irishman," which enjoyed a short run at Ciné), a few Best Picture-nominated films are still sticking around in Athens.
The Red & Black has compiled a list of movie theaters you can catch Best Picture-nominated films up until Feb. 9, the date of the awards.
Little Women
The Greta Gerwig-directed film is the most recent retelling of Louisa May Alcott's 1869 novel. "Little Women" is the only female-directed film nominated for Best Picture.
Ciné
University 16 Cinema
AMC Dine-In Athens 12
Beechwood Stadium Cinemas 11
Parasite
Directed and co-written by South Korean director Bong Joon-ho, the black comedy follows an out-of-work family who become intertwined with the family of a wealthy entrepreneur. Very, very strange things ensue. "Parasite" is the only international feature film nominated for Best Picture.
- Ciné
- Tate Theater, March 20-22 at 9 p.m. (double-feature with "School Daze")
1917
The Sam Mendes-directed film follows the story of two British soldiers at the height of World War I. Sam Mendes's 1999 film "American Beauty" earned him a Best Director win in 2000.
- University 16 Cinema
- AMC Dine-In Athens 12
- Beechwood Stadium Cinemas 11
Ford v Ferrari
Directed by James Mangold, the film follows American car designer Carroll Shelby (played by non-car designer Matt Damon) and racer (played by non-racer Christian Bale) Ken Miles as they build a race car for Ford Motor Company to compete with the Ferrari racing team at the 24 Hours of Le Mans race in 1966.
- University 16 Cinema
Joker
Yes — it's the Joker origin story starring Joaquin Phoenix. Phoenix won Best Actor for his titular role at the 77th Golden Globe Awards on Jan. 5.
- Tate Theater, Feb. 21-23 at 9 p.m. (double-feature with "The Dark Knight")
Once Upon a Time in Hollywood
Quentin Tarantino's take on the Manson family murders is 161 minutes of female hitchhikers, faux Spaghetti Westerns and botched acid-fueled killings. The film won the most awards at the 77th Golden Globe Awards, including Best Motion Picture: Musical or Comedy and Best Screenplay.
- Tate Theater, Jan. 24-26 at 9 p.m. (double-feature with "Midsommar")
