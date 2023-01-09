The Georgia Bulldogs take on the Texas Christian University Horned Frogs tonight in the College Football Playoff national championship in California. With kickoff at 7:30 p.m., many Athens locations will host watch parties to stream the big game.
Stegeman Coliseum
The Engagement, Leadership and Service Department will host a watch party at Stegeman Coliseum for students, faculty and staff. Admission is free with a UGACard and doors open at 6:30 p.m. The first 700 students to arrive will receive a free T-shirt.
Georgia Theatre
The Georgia Theatre will stream the game live on the big screen for free, with doors opening at 6:30 p.m. for those 21 years old and older. The venue will serve deals on drinks and food.
Athentic Brewing Co.
Watch the game with Athentic Brewing Co. and the University of Georgia Alumni Association, with wings, nachos, tacos and more from the Official Street Eats food truck. Doors open at 5 p.m..
Live Wire Athens
Starting at 5 p.m., Live Wire Athens will host a free watch party. Tables for up to 10 people can be purchased and reserved for the whole day. The venue features multiple screens, professional audio, a bar, an outdoor area with corn hole and more.