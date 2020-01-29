With Super Bowl LIV less than a week away, Athens boasts several places to cheer on the San Francisco 49ers or the Kansas City Chiefs (Athenians are in luck, too: the Athens-Clarke County Mayor and Commission designated this year’s Super Bowl Sunday as the only Sunday out of the year when local bars can sell alcoholic beverages). The Red & Black has compiled a list of places hosting watch parties for the game on Sunday.
Akademia Brewing Company
The Greek-inspired brewery is hosting a free tailgate party that will begin at the 6:30 p.m. kickoff and end around midnight. Customers can pair the brewery’s signature Cerberus Tripleta & Fries — which features slow roasted carribean pork, black roasted ham and pepper jack cheese on a bed of french fries — or typical jumbo wing fare with its 15 rotating beers on tap while they root on their team.
Live Wire Athens
Starting an hour before kickoff, Live Wire Athens is opening doors for a free and family-inclusive Super Bowl party with large-scale video projection on multiple screens. Live Wire asks its attendees to come dressed in red and to bring their favorite party dish (or, perhaps, an order from a surrounding restaurant, such as a to-go Bayou Burger from Clocked! or a Big Bite from Dawg Gone Good BBQ).
Cutters Pub
The Clayton Street bar will open its doors at 5 p.m. to broadcast the pregame. Encouraging attendees to "bring their own wings," the bar will offer its typical fare of IPAs (such as Lagunitas, Wicked Weed and Southbound Hop'lin), Irish whiskeys and cocktails as kickoff begins.
