Sunday marked the 23rd annual Frog Hop 5K and Tadpole Fun Run. Typically, over 200 runners ready to get their blood pumping gather on the North Oconee River Greenway at Sandy Creek Nature Center and take off. But while the race continues to gain popularity and be a fun day for families to spend outdoors, one question about the event remains unanswered: why the frog?
Katherine Edison has been the board president of Sandy Creek Nature Center Inc. for the past three years. She explained the story of how Sandy Frog, the now-iconic mascot of Sandy Creek Nature Center, came to be.
In 1973, a group of Athens residents joined together to buy property that would become the original location of the nature center. While this original location is not currently being used as the center’s main building, it was there that the frog mascot was created.
At the location of the original building, a big pond thrived nearby. The creeks and streams provided a natural habitat for frogs to live. So, with many frogs in close proximity, it became a fitting mascot for the nature center. And, Sandy Frog was born.
Before it was a 5K, the Frog Hop was a dance. The race’s connection to the name persists today as both “tadpoles,” who are under 10 years old, and adults “hop” speedily down the Greenway.
T-shirts and other merchandise are stamped with the frog logo, and on race day, Sandy Frog literally comes to life. The frog walks around the lineup, doing funny demonstrations while rules are described and posing for pictures with kids and young adults. In the words of Sandy themself, the frog is a goodwill ambassador for Sandy Creek Nature Center and friend to all that visit.
“For me, seeing the little kids smile is always heartwarming. If you can win over a child who is slightly uneasy, not sure about the big green blob … then, I feel that I have done my job,” Sandy Frog said.