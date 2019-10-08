The University of Georgia will welcome back alumni and celebrate the pride of the Bulldog nation through a week of spirited Homecoming events leading up to UGA’s football game against Kentucky.
Bulldog Bash
When: Oct. 14, 9 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Plaza
Price: Free
Students can stop through Tate Plaza between classes to play games, win prizes and grab free food to celebrate the beginning of Homecoming week.
Lip Sync and Silent Disco
When: Oct. 15, 7 p.m.
Where: Tate Grand Hall
Price: free
Participating student organizations will show off their best dancing and lip syncing in a judged competition. After the lip sync battle, Tate Grand Hall will turn over to a colorful silent disco for students to dance the night away.
Stop and Serve
When: Oct. 16, 10 a.m.-2 p.m.
Where: Tate Plaza
Price: Free
For those who love to volunteer, Stop and Serve offers the chance to fit in a quick service fix between classes. Visit Tate Plaza for a selection of community service projects organized by ServeUGA.
An Evening with Herschel Walker
When: Oct. 17, 8 p.m., doors open 7 p.m.
Where: Tate Grand Hall
Price: $5, free for students
UGA will welcome back bulldog legend and 1982 Heisman winner, Herschel Walker, for a moderated Q&A session.
Homecoming Parade
When: Oct. 18, 6-7 p.m.
Where: Downtown Athens
Price: free
The festivities will be open to all for the Homecoming Parade. Venture downtown for music, floats and a whole lot of bulldog spirit in a parade led by UGA President Jere W. Morehead, Army and Air Force ROTC and the Redcoat Band.
Carnival Night
When: Oct. 18, 7 p.m.
Where: Legion Field
Price: $5, free for students
Games, rides, food and more await all who visit UGA Union’s Carnival Night. Take family, friends or a date for an evening of fun on the eve of Georgia’s Homecoming football game.
UGA vs. Kentucky
When: Oct. 19, TBD
Where: Sanford Stadium
Cheer on the Bulldogs as they take on the Wildcats between the hedges and see the 2019 Homecoming King and Queen get crowned during the halftime show.
