Wholeheartedly celebrating the life of ‘Ort:’ Athens remembers a legend

William Orten “Ort” Carlton was something of a mythological figure in the city of Athens: an ever-present wealth of knowledge and light. The beloved writer, business owner, radio host and friend died at age 73 on Jan. 21 and is remembered by the community as a fixture in local music and nightlife.
Sandy Cole, Ort’s friend of 30 years after meeting him at The Globe, believed that once Ort was created by God, the angels must have had to break the mold afterward so there would never be another like him. So to say, Ort was irreplaceable.
Born July 26, 1949, Ort’s notoriety in Athens stemmed from his record store, “Ort’s Oldies,” and his radio show of the same name, which ran on WUOG-FM for 50 years.
He was well known for his presence in the 1980s music scene, surrounded by bands such as R.E.M. and Pylon. He contributed to Flagpole Magazine since 1961, writing about one of the things that brought many friends his way – beer.
Ort had a photographic memory that he often used to entertain and charm at night spots all over town, from Hi-Lo Lounge to Copper Creek Brewing Co.
His Facebook account currently holds a beautiful wall of hundreds of memories from those who spent hours talking with Ort on barstools or who traded old records at his store. Ort often used his Facebook to give updates on his health, share pockets of trivia and comment on happenings in the community with wit and sincerity.
“Ort was that Athens love,” said Piotr Misztal, a friend of Ort’s from Copper Creek who allowed Ort to stay with him for most of his final days. Misztal often remembers Ort carrying around several yellow legal notepads when still writing columns for Flagpole.
“[He had] a white Chrysler van and he used to drive it with yellow notepads stacked up to the ceiling, crushing the suspension,” Misztal said. “I used to say that was Santa Claus driving with a naughty and nice list. Between all the notepads, [there had to be] seven billion [of them]. I don’t know, but damn close.”
Charlotte Shanewise, a patient care technician at St. Mary’s Hospital and Misztal’s girlfriend at the time she met Ort, took care of Ort in his later years, when she remarked he was still “at 11.”
“He always made me feel better,” Shanewise said, “My current boyfriend pointed out to me, ‘Whenever Ort comes over, you just light up.’ [Ort] would just sit down and start talking about something and it would make you say ‘Where’d that come from?’”
Ort’s incredible memory and breadth of knowledge of just about anything is echoed by Cole, who said Ort would often say things Cole believed were made up only to find out they were true.
“He told me and mentioned in his columns a town called Muscadine, Alabama and [I said] there’s no way there’s a place called Muscadine, Alabama,” Cole said, “Yes, there is a place on a map called Muscadine, Alabama.”
Cole fondly remembers a road trip he and Ort took in 1994, their first of many, where Ort insisted on listening to AM radio.
“[I said] there’s nothing on AM radio but talk radio. He knew which stations played music. He knew the signal pattern of every station,” Cole said. “He refused to use the button. He would turn the dial. We would listen to a station and it would crackle or fade and he’d go, ‘Oh, that’ll come back in a minute!’... He knew every radio station and its signal pattern between here and Kalamazoo, Michigan.”
Bobby Perry, an independent filmmaker, met Ort when Perry was working the door at Georgia Theatre as a freshman at the University of Georgia in 1991. Perry was familiar with Ort from his pieces in Flagpole and says he met Ort in the “prime of Ort’s life” when he was in his 40s. Back then, Perry said that home brewing had just become a thing and Ort’s writing was a new world to explore, for Perry and all of Ort’s readers.
“As a kid myself, just out in the world for the first time, Ort could have just walked out of [a] Jack Kerouac story, riding around the Southeast in his old jalopy reporting back full of passion for the things he felt worthy of being passionate about – music, books and beer!” Perry wrote in an email. “I randomly ran into Ort [again] a few years back, ironically where I first had met him, in front of the Georgia Theatre.”
Perry’s experience was one Shanewise emphasized – Ort lived out in the community, and even his doctors recognized him as “the writer.”
“He had his home but it was just a place for him to sleep,” Shanewise said. “Every day he would go somewhere public and write, work or research… He was always writing everything down in [those] legal pads.”
Through the words and memories of others, Ort shined as the epitome of Athens culture. But he was much more than that – he was kind; he was a good friend. And Athens will never be the same. But Misztal doesn’t want Ort’s absence to leave a void in the community.
“I hope that instead of a void, we can all be an ‘Ort’ and spread our ‘Ort’ and the love around, of people and understanding,” Misztal said.
Ort’s memorial, “Celebrating (Wholeheartedly) the Life of William Orten Carlton,” was named after Ort’s signature signoff, “Wholeheartedly, Ort.” The memorial took place on Saturday, Feb. 4 at the 40 Watt Club, a place Ort frequented for many decades. After the memorial, Ort’s longtime friend and DJ, Kurt Wood, spun records at Manhattan Cafe, among all of the people that loved Ort.
The place was packed.