People participate in the 10th annual Wild Rumpus Parade on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in downtown Athens, Georgia. The Wild Rumpus Parade is open to all who want to participate, including animals, so long as they come in costume. (Photo/Miranda Daniel, mirandadanielphoto@gmail.com)
The Wild Rumpusis difficult to define. As an annual Athens tradition,Wild Rumpusis a Halloween parade which celebrates the art, music and community surrounding Athens. The celebration harbors a spirit of liberated creativity which will last long after the festivities die down. This year Wild Rumpus will take place Oct. 25-26 in downtown Athens, and the parade and spectacle will take place on Oct. 26 at 8:30 pm.
The event’s website calls all “freaks, beasts and creatures of the night,” to a night which promises an opportunity for attendees to march through the streets of downtown with “other creatures of the night.” In previous years, local have flooded the streets of downtown Athens in Halloween costumes ranging fromzombie bird watchersto the yellow brick road from“The Wizard of Oz.”
Wild Rumpus usuallyfalls on the weekend of fall break for University of Georgia students, which coincides with theGeorgia-Florida football gameheld inJacksonville, FloridaatTIAA Bank Field.A majority of University of Georgia students either travel to the game or spend their break at“Frat Beach,”a large, ocean-side party atEast Beach in St. Simons Island, Georgiaduring which students dress in costume.
While football fans and students are out-of-town, Wild Rumpus takes the streets of downtown. But this year, Wild Rumpus participants will share the streets with the student population. The Georgia-Florida game andfall break will take place on Nov. 1,the weekend after Wild Rumpus.
A Wild History
PHOTOS: Wild Rumpus celebrates ten years, benefits Athens Area Homeless Shelter
Athens locals and students flooded the streets of downtown Athens, Georgia, on Saturday, Oct. 27, 2018 for the tenth annual Wild Rumpus Parade and Spectacle. This year's event "Planet X" featured live music, fire twirlers, aerialists and more. The event benefited the Athens Area Homeless Shelter. More than 600 people attended the event, according to the Wild Rumpus event page.
Timi Conley,Wild Rumpus creator, said he started Wild Rumpus in 2009 as a sort of experimental Halloween celebration. Conley’s love for the holiday began in college at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he said he began hosting Halloween parties.
Conley moved to Athens in 1991and performed Halloween-themed shows with his band. Conley said he also drew inspiration for Wild Rumpus from Mardi Gras celebrations.
“I don't think I've missed a year of doing something on Halloween,”Conleysaid.
In 2009,Conleydecided Athens needed its own city-wide, inclusive version of a Halloween-Mardi Gras hybrid. Thus, Wild Rumpus was born.
“I thought it was going to completely flop,”Conleysaid. “The first year was cold and raining, and I almost didn't even go downtown. But, it was a smash. There were hundreds of people.”
Since its first year,Wild Rumpushas grown in scope and size. Last year, around10,000 peopleattended the parade, Conley said.
Over the years, the parade has also incorporated live music on its path through the city. This year,aerialist performers will appear onEast Washington Streetand fire spinners will be stationed at the corner ofCollege Avenue. The Kourtesans, a local drag group, will perform at the40 Watt Cluband live music will take place at Caledonia Lounge and Flicker Theatre & Bar. After the parade, participants can migrate to the Georgia Theatre, where the Royal Rumpus Ball will take place.
Students take on Wild Rumpus
Conley said he thinks the larger presence of the student population atWild Rumpuswill be “a beautiful” and “unifying thing.”
“With everybody in costume, you don't know who anybody is anyway,”Conleysaid. “You can't tell how young or old people are. It doesn't matter: rich poor, any skin color, sexual preference, none of that. It all goes away for a night. Everybody's just in crazy costumes walking in the street together.”
Kenny Laneyis the co-director ofThe Kourtesansand uses the drag nameKarmella Macchiato. Laneyacts as the group’s MC, introducing each act with energized humor.
Laney said the troop’s Halloween performance last year was its highest-grossing performance since its development in 2015. This year, Laney said the troop hopes the anomalous presence of the student population will increase attendance.
“The more people, the better,”Laneysaid. “With more people, hopefully, we can sell out the 40 Watt. We've come close a few times, but we've never officially sold it out.”
Jesse Halelives in Athens and has attended Wild Rumpus twice before. Hale said he thinks the presence of the student population at Wild Rumpus will be a positive change for the event.
