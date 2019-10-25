181027_mkd_wild rumpus_0042a.jpg

People participate in the 10th annual Wild Rumpus Parade on Saturday, October 27, 2018, in downtown Athens, Georgia. The Wild Rumpus Parade is open to all who want to participate, including animals, so long as they come in costume. (Photo/Miranda Daniel, mirandadanielphoto@gmail.com)

The Wild Rumpus is difficult to define. As an annual Athens tradition, Wild Rumpus is a Halloween parade which celebrates the art, music and community surrounding Athens. The celebration harbors a spirit of liberated creativity which will last long after the festivities die down. This year Wild Rumpus will take place Oct. 25-26 in downtown Athens, and the parade and spectacle will take place on Oct. 26 at 8:30 pm. 

The event’s website calls all “freaks, beasts and creatures of the night,” to a night which promises an opportunity for attendees to march through the streets of downtown with “other creatures of the night.” In previous years, local have flooded the streets of downtown Athens in Halloween costumes ranging from zombie bird watchers to the yellow brick road from “The Wizard of Oz.” 

Wild Rumpus usually falls on the weekend of fall break for University of Georgia students, which coincides with the Georgia-Florida football game held in Jacksonville, Florida at TIAA Bank Field. A majority of University of Georgia students either travel to the game or spend their break at “Frat Beach,” a large, ocean-side party at East Beach in St. Simons Island, Georgia during which students dress in costume.

While football fans and students are out-of-town, Wild Rumpus takes the streets of downtown. But this year, Wild Rumpus participants will share the streets with the student population. The Georgia-Florida game and fall break will take place on Nov. 1, the weekend after Wild Rumpus. 

Timi Conley, Wild Rumpus creator, said he started Wild Rumpus in 2009 as a sort of experimental Halloween celebration. Conley’s love for the holiday began in college at the University of Massachusetts Amherst where he said he began hosting Halloween parties. 

Conley moved to Athens in 1991 and performed Halloween-themed shows with his band. Conley said he also drew inspiration for Wild Rumpus from Mardi Gras celebrations. 

“I don't think I've missed a year of doing something on Halloween,” Conley said. 

In 2009, Conley decided Athens needed its own city-wide, inclusive version of a Halloween-Mardi Gras hybrid. Thus, Wild Rumpus was born. 

“I thought it was going to completely flop,” Conley said. “The first year was cold and raining, and I almost didn't even go downtown. But, it was a smash. There were hundreds of people.” 

Since its first year, Wild Rumpus has grown in scope and size. Last year, around 10,000 people attended the parade, Conley said. 

Over the years, the parade has also incorporated live music on its path through the city. This year, aerialist performers will appear on East Washington Street and fire spinners will be stationed at the corner of College Avenue. The Kourtesans, a local drag group, will perform at the 40 Watt Club and live music will take place at Caledonia Lounge and Flicker Theatre & Bar. After the parade, participants can migrate to the Georgia Theatre, where the Royal Rumpus Ball will take place. 

Students take on Wild Rumpus

Conley said he thinks the larger presence of the student population at Wild Rumpus will be “a beautiful” and “unifying thing.”

“With everybody in costume, you don't know who anybody is anyway,” Conley said. “You can't tell how young or old people are. It doesn't matter: rich poor, any skin color, sexual preference, none of that. It all goes away for a night. Everybody's just in crazy costumes walking in the street together.”

Kenny Laney is the co-director of The Kourtesans and uses the drag name Karmella Macchiato. Laney acts as the group’s MC, introducing each act with energized humor. 

Laney said the troop’s Halloween performance last year was its highest-grossing performance since its development in 2015. This year, Laney said the troop hopes the anomalous presence of the student population will increase attendance. 

“The more people, the better,” Laney said. “With more people, hopefully, we can sell out the 40 Watt. We've come close a few times, but we've never officially sold it out.”

Jesse Hale lives in Athens and has attended Wild Rumpus twice before. Hale said he thinks the presence of the student population at Wild Rumpus will be a positive change for the event. 

“The more, the merrier,” Hale said. 

 

