Blake and Adam Williamson are not strangers to the Athens music scene, but their upcoming show on July 11 at Southern Brewing Company will be the duo’s first performance in the city as the Williamson Brothers.
The siblings are members of the gospel-punk band Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires as the drum and bass players. Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires have played in Athens several times, Blake Williamson said, though never at Southern Brewing Company.
“Being from Alabama, we used to drive over to the 40 Watt to see all of the bands that skipped over our town,” Blake Williamson said. “Over the long decades, we've been going [to Athens] over and over, it seems like, and it's just a super fun town. I've always had fun there.”
The Williamson Brothers recently released their self-titled debut album, which the Athens show will commemorate. The local Athens band The Hernies will headline, and The Great Dying will also perform.
In comparison to the music the brothers do for Lee Bains III & The Glory Fires, Blake Williamson said the Williamson Brothers project takes a more laid-back approach. Though there are bound to be similarities between the two groups, he said, the Williamson Brothers are more in the spirit of being positive and having a good time.
“It’s a little sloppier, and we like that,” Blake Williamson said.
As far as the debut album goes, Blake Williamson said listeners should expect more “diversity in sound” than in music they have produced previously. While there are a few rock-and-roll tracks, there are also mellow ballads and different instrumentation involved.
Produced by the record label Dial Back Sound, label owner Matt Patton has been close friends with Blake and Adam Williamson for about 15 years. In fact, Patton even joined them on bass for the album and will play with them at the Athens show.
Patton admires the approach the Williamson Brothers take to music, calling it an “old school perspective” that concentrates on the intrinsic values of music.
“They're not terribly concerned with algorithms, or [getting] rich quick, or buying their way to success. It’s really about their work,” Patton said. “Making the album, going out, engaging with their fans, putting that on the table for fans to pick up and enjoy — you know, that is the success.”
In terms of what to expect from the show, Blake Williamson said that he hopes the audience is able to simply have a good time and not take live shows for granted after the pandemic.
Patton said the show takes inspiration from clubs in the 1990s, and the audience should be prepared to travel back in time.
“It's just that sort of era of melodic, noisy, fun, indie rock that we're kind of harkening back to — sort of trying to bring that experience back to people who remember it and to younger audiences that don't,” Patton said.
Tickets for the show are $10 and can be bought on the Southern Brewing Company website. The show is open to all ages.