Get your wands at the ready: It’s time for the third annual Wizard Pub Crawl in downtown Athens. On Sept. 28 at 4 p.m., Markster Con, an Atlanta-based events production company, will host the Wizard Pub Crawl.
The crawl will stop at various bars and venues around Athens including Flanagan's & The Half Moon Pub, The Roadhouse, The Rook & Pawn, Moonshine Bar, That Bar and Bad Moon Bar.
The bars will adopt alter-wizard-themed identities like Snake’s Pit (Flanagan’s) and Badger’s Burrow (Moonshine).
Each stop will serve speciality, wizard-themed drinks, including the “Chocolate Frog,”a blend of coffee liqueur, hazelnut liqueur and Irish cream, at Flanagan's, and “Unicorn Blood,” Smirnoff blueberry vodka, Smirnoff citrus vodka and sour mix, at The Roadhouse. For attendees, listed drink prices vary depending upon location, but range from $2-4.
Chris Weiand, owner of The Roadhouse, a self-proclaimed dive bar in downtown Athens, said this is the business’s first year participating in the Wizard Pub Crawl.
“I have friends who are also bar owners and managers, and when they first did it two years ago, it was a really big success,” Weiand said. “Roadhouse is always open to do fun stuff that is student oriented.”
Weiand said the bar will also serve a “Butter Brew” drink and a shot called “The Dementor,” which will consist of Rumple Minze topped with Jägermeister.
With the purchase of a ticket, attendees can pick the color of the house — red, yellow, blue or green — they’d like to represent, according to Mark Baggett, owner of Markster Con. Those who opt for an “Early Sorcerer” ticket will also receive a free wand, according to the Markster Con’s website.
At the end of the crawl, participants will attend a “graduation” at The Rook & Pawn where they will receive an attendance letter.
There will also be a photo station, Snapchat geofilters positioned throughout the crawl course and a wizard costume contest. Attendees are encouraged to take photos using the filters to accumulate “house points.”
“We email people their photos, and then, we pick our best, and we post them online for people to like,” Baggett said.
Within a week, the photo with the most likes will be the winner, Baggett said.
The concept for the Wizard Pub Crawl originated in Atlanta in 2014, according to Baggett. Since then, the crawl has spread to south-eastern towns and cities like Birmingham, Alabama, Charleston, South Carolina and Savannah, Georgia.
Last year’s crawl hosted around 150 people, and this year, Baggett is expecting around the same number.
With the prevalence of wizard-themed events, such as ARTini’s Open Art Studio, Gallery & Lounge’s Harry Potter Paint & Trivia Night, throughout the year in Athens, the theme seems to frequently mesh with the local community.
“It creates a very social environment where people have a common theme,” Weiand said. “There’s comradiere there.”
Tickets are available for purchase online, or at the “Wizard Registry” at The Rook & Pawn from 4-7 p.m.before the crawl begins. Tickets are $25 dollars, and attendees must be 21 years or older.
