The University of Georgia is home to several organizations that strive to uplift and encourage women across various industries and majors. A prime example is Women in Media, a student-run organization affiliated with UGA’s Grady College of Journalism and Mass Communication.
Women in Media was established during the 2018-2019 school year. But even as a newer organization on campus, its youth does not minimize its impact.
Executives, ambassadors and members have worked hard to create an empowering and diverse community for pre-professional women with dreams of a career in media or affiliated industries such as public relations, journalism and advertising.
The president of Women in Media, Madison Greer, is a senior double majoring in marketing and public relations. When she joined as a freshman, the organization was only one year old. Over the past few years, she has had a front row seat in watching the organization flourish – even through the virtual hardships brought by the COVID-19 pandemic.
“Our membership grows every semester. And it seems like every year people are more excited about WIM.” Greer said. “People are hearing about us through word of mouth and their friends talking about what a great organization we are.”
The core pillars and goals of WIM are to wonder, inspire and motivate. The organization hopes to instill these guiding words into the minds of all women with interests in media.
According to Greer, these pillars have proven to be successful in creating a welcoming and inclusive community of women who empower and learn from each other.
“In feedback surveys, our members have said that we are the most diverse and welcoming organization in Grady [College], and that's why they keep coming and recommending that their friends come,” Greer said.
Junior journalism major and WIM communications ambassador, Mackenzie Baker, can attest to the organization’s impact.
When Baker was a freshman, university clubs and organizations were adapting to the changing conditions of the COVID-19 pandemic.
During this time, WIM put great effort into promoting their organization. Baker heard about their work and knew that as soon as life became more face-to-face at the beginning of her sophomore year, she was going to join WIM.
“The organization does an amazing job of inspiring us through bringing in professionals in all fields that we target.” Baker said. “We try to bring out a sense of wonder and imagination, and that's a huge part of what we are as an organization.”
WIM brings in professionals and guests in the media industry to speak at their general body meetings and events. Their main event of the year is “A Seat at the Table,” and is open to all women at UGA.
“This year, our [theme] for ‘A Seat at the Table’ is to elevate and unlock your potential,” Greer said. “We're really encouraging our members and any woman at UGA to elevate their voices and the voices of their peers.”
The event will be on March 22 and will include a keynote speaker, followed by two afternoon panels about personal branding and navigating career pivots, according to Greer.
While “A Seat at the Table” is a more formal event, WIM also holds more casual and interactive member socials throughout the semester.
“We get to interact and talk more, and we get to do fun little things that our [executive] board has planned,” Baker said. “I like [the socials] because they really bring out the character of the organization.”
While it is affiliated with Grady, WIM welcomes and encourages women across all majors to become involved in the organization, and strives to build a diverse community from all corners of the media industry.