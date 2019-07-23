Summer 2019 has been a good couple of months for music, with regards to both albums and singles. In June, Kesha dropped the political exploration “Rich, White Straight Men” and Taylor Swift released her controversial single, “You Need to Calm Down.” Meanwhile, July brought new music from artists like Florence + The Machine, Juice WRLD and Beyoncé.
If you’ve been sleeping on the music this summer, here are seven albums you’ll want to indulge in.
1. ‘Happiness Begins’ — Jonas Brothers
The Jonas Brothers returned full force with their fifth album, “Happiness Begins,” 10 years after the “Lines, Vines and Trying Times” release. “Happiness Begins” brings the Jonas Brothers’ updated sound front and center, and includes their singles, “Sucker,” “Cool” and “Only Human.” The Jonas Brothers will make their way to Atlanta this August for their Happiness Begins Tour and will return in November to perform in Duluth, Georgia.
2. ‘WILLOW’ — Willow
Willow Smith’s third studio album is her self-titled “WILLOW,” a clever, lyrical project that puts her haunting melodies and powerful vocals in the forefront. Smith’s music has transformed since the 2010 release of her single, “Whip My Hair,” and “WILLOW” is no exception. Her brother, Jaden Smith, also makes an appearance in “U KNOW,” the seventh track.
3. ‘7’ — Lil Nas X
Lil Nas X took the world by storm with the release of his breakout single, “Old Town Road.” The 20-year-old rapper also came out publically as gay on the final day of Pride Month, June 2019, and became the first person with a number one hit to do so. His debut EP “7” is just as impressive, with eight tracks and collaborations with artists like Cardi B and Billy Ray Cyrus.
4. ‘SHE IS COMING’ — Miley Cyrus
“SHE IS COMING” is a solidly pop EP that includes collaboration with artists such as Swae Lee and RuPaul, which isn’t so surprising considering Miley Cyrus was featured on the current season of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.” The six-track EP is wholly fast-paced and energetic, which isn’t uncharacteristic for Cyrus.
5. ‘Clarity’ — Kim Petras
Kim Petras’ latest bubblegum pop album, “Clarity,” is indeed sugary sweet. Although Petras received backlash from continuing to work with producer Dr. Luke, who was previously accused of sexual misconduct by Kesha in 2014, “Clarity” is good sampling of Petras’ snappy pop hits.
6. ‘ORION’ — X Ambassadors
The three singles off “ORION” — “BOOM,” “HEY CHILD” and “HOLD YOU DOWN” — are especially prominent on this X Ambassadors album. All 11 tracks, however, fit pretty evenly into the alternative-indie genre, and they don’t stray too far from what X Ambassadors is known for.
7. ‘Let’s Rock’ — Black Keys
After a hiatus of about five years, the Black Keys released their ninth studio album, “Let’s Rock.” It received rave reviews from publications like NPR and Pitchfork, which calls the album “a deliberate retreat from the limelight,” but nevertheless, effective. “Let’s Rock” is reminiscent of the band’s earlier albums and is full of catchy choruses, particularly in songs like “Lo/Hi.”
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.