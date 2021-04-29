The Women’s Studies Student Organization is inviting victims of sexual assault to take back their power in its annual “Take Back the Night” event.
Every April, the Women’s Studies Student Organization, or WSSO, puts on “Take Back the Night,” to raise awareness about sexual violence during the month of April, which is Sexual Assault Awareness month. Unlike previous years, “Take Back the Night” will be hosted online on April 29 at 6 p.m.
The event will feature speakers and a vigil to honor victims of sexual assault. Attendees can share stories and testimonies as a part of their healing journey as well.
“I always look forward to hearing from the speakers who bring this message of healing and hope,” said Cecilia Herles, assistant director of the Institute for Women’s Studies and member of the Cottage’s board of directors. “I hope this year's event will be a welcoming space for anyone interested in coming together, virtually, to work toward stopping the cycle of violence and envisioning ways to heal and care for one another.”
This month, WSSO has been encouraging students to donate to the Cottage, a center for sexual assault and children’s advocacy. Students who made donations of $15 or more will receive a feminist care package. These care packages will include tampons, granola bars, pens, buttons and stickers, hand sanitizer and a feminist zine.
Teresa Tran, a co-faciliator for WSSO and senior english, english education and women's studies major, described the feminist zine as a DIY magazine “embedded in a rich feminist history”.
“It's a huge tradition within the feminist movement where feminists … [would] raise awareness about various issues,” Tran said. “The thing that makes it stand out is … giving it out for free and rejecting capitalism.”
This traditionally in-person event was shifted to an online format due to COVID-19, but that’s not the only situation that changed with the pandemic.
“This pandemic has presented challenges to survivors … living in isolated homes with their abusers, so it's really important to show support for places like the Cottage during these difficult times,” Tran said. “We want to use our time and resources to help uplift survivors any way we can.”
WSSO decided to have its fundraiser benefit the Cottage because of the Cottage’s importance as a resource in the Athens community.
“This organization raises awareness and facilitates the healing of individuals, families and communities impacted by sexual violence and child abuse,” Herles said. “The Cottage provides support to parents, teens, children and adults, and these services are free and confidential.”