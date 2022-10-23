Over the past 50 years of delivering music to the University of Georgia and Athens, WUOG 90.5 FM has sensationalized sound even through years of change within radio as UGA’s alternative college radio station.
What made Saturday night particularly special was WUOG’s annual Halloween concert, intuitively titled “Birth-O-Ween,'' to celebrate the station’s golden birthday on Legion Field.
WUOG’s took to the airwaves 50 years ago, with their first broadcast on Oct. 16, 1972. Since then, the station has grown in notoriety and numbers, filled with music lovers from many different majors within the university. In a town as musically inclined as Athens, WUOG is a forum that brings students together through one of the most expressive artistic mediums.
As the event began, students flooded to Legion Field in costume. Students were able to grab Kona Ice after they took their picture at the WUOG photo booth. The lineup included Nashville psych-pop artist, Nordista Freeze, and local indie-rock band, Monsoon.
As Monsoon began their set, attendees sat on blankets around the field and headbanged in front of the stage.
One archivist for WUOG sat in a witch hat on the field gazing at the stage. Though Charity Lehmann may not pursue a career in archiving, she loves being involved in WUOG.
“[To me, music is] soul. It’s one of those human inventions that showcases our humanity [as] a subcategory of art. Because music is a big thing in my house I just can't live without it,” Lehmann said.
Georgia Riccobene, a sophomore at UGA and major enthusiast for all things involving Athens music dressed for the occasion in a full “Top Gun” costume.
“I am on WUOG so I’m a DJ for them,” Riccobene said. “We’ve been talking about this [event] for a while. The 50th birthday — it's a big one.”
Riccobene knew members of the band Monsoon, as she recently found out about their presence and musical history within the Athens community.
“It doesn't get much better than this,” Riccobene said. “The bands you find here are so unique and Monsoon just happened to be one I found through WUOG and I got to play them on the radio.”
Nordista Freeze took the stage after a brief intermission following Monsoon’s set. A chaotic concert which consisted of head-banging, students faux brawling on stage, and Nordista running shirtless off stage to the roof of Legion Pool as attendees chased him.
“This will be our 12th time playing in Athens,” Freeze said. “It’s a great place, and as much as it is historically a sports town, the music history is so rich as well.”
Like the crowd of attendees, Freeze understands the community that is paired with music, and its ability to bring people from all walks of life together. Freeze’s love for music will never falter.
“I just love making music, I’m not even sure why,” Freeze said. “It’s the most fun art form to me.”
An event as big and as monumental as this one cannot happen without a strong leader. This leadership came in the form of WUOG’s general manager, Caroline Smith.
“It’s always been volunteer based, we used to broadcast 24/7 broadcast, students would come in and have one, two, three-hour shows round the clock for about 30 to 40 years,” Smith said. “People do it because they love it, it's all just students.”
Smith became general manager on a whim. They tried out because of their love for music and involvement in the organization since their freshman year at UGA.
“It’s a pretty cool little community,” Smith said. “Even if you don't want to do radio, if you love music, you join WUOG.”
As the night went on, the crowd rocked out to the bands in costume and congregated with everyone in the WUOG community.
“It’s just a way for us to connect and be a part of each other's lives,” Smith said.