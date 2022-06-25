On the first night of the AthFest Music and Arts Festival’s return after a two year break, KidsFest lit up the crowd with performances from middle and high school aged performers. The UpNext Showcase featured kids’ bands and gave them a chance to showcase their talent.
The first performance of the night was from Smith Larrison – a brother duo band, with Smith Larrison on guitar and Reed Larrison on bass and lead vocals. The young musicians stepped up to the stage, lowered their mics and tuned their guitars as they prepared to be the opening KidsFest act for the weekend.
The first chord shocked the audience as they began to play covers of punk rock and heavy metal songs. The high notes from Reed Larrison electrified the audience and pulled the crowd in closer. They held a high intensity performance by singing “Killing in the Name” by Rage Against the Machine.
As their set went on, the show switched to a more nostalgic rock feel. “Don’t Stop Believin’” by Journey had every person in the crowd smiling as they sang along. Before performing one of the last songs of their set, Smith Larrison explained the feeling he gets when playing “No Easy Way Out” by Robert Tepper.
“This song makes me want to drive out in my car and have intense flashbacks,” Smith Larrison said. The crowd roared with laughter at this remark and the charismatic stage presence of the Larrisons had everyone in awe of the young artists their entire performance.
Next up in the showcase was Dry Season, a three-man band all the way from Richmond, Virginia. They stepped onto the stage and played punk rock originals including “Crawl,” “Let Me Go” and “World on Fire.”
Teddy Price was on guitar and vocals, Alex Hatfield on bass guitar and Bowen Hall on drums.
“The energy of the crowd was great,” Hatfield said. They look forward to hopefully making the 7 hour drive to perform again next year.
The last concert of the night for KidsFest was Surrender Cobra. A family band who bond over music and performance, they played soft rock and country rock with an electric touch. Their complex sounds were created with an electric banjo, electric guitar, bass guitar and drums.
Surrender Cobra consists of 10-year-old Benjo “Pork Chop” Smith on drums, 14-year-old Witt “Bocephus” Smith on bass, 16-year-old Jarratt “T-Bone” Smith on the guitar and Brandon “Bee” Smith on the electric banjo. Coming to Athens all the way from Greenwood, South Carolina, this family’s love shined through their music and captured the audience's attention.
Dallas Wiggins, an entertainment and media studies student at the University of Georgia and a member of Shameless James, explained that KidsFest is important to encourage exploring musical talent at a young age.
“The earlier anyone can get into music, the better, especially playing together [in a band],” Wiggins said.