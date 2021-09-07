On Aug. 27, rapper Yung Gravy took the stage at the University of Georgia’s chapter of Pi Kappa Alpha, commonly known as PIKE. The event was met with a combination of chaos and positive feedback.
The concert was in collaboration with Geojam, a social media music app that, according to its website, is designed to connect artists and their fans. Geojam recently launched its 50-show college tour to celebrate the return of students to school and remind campuses of how music brings the world together.
The performance by Matthew Hauri, known by his stage name Yung Gravy, at UGA came as a surprise to many students — the rapper has gone on multiple tours and performed in stadiums — but he expressed a desire for a nostalgic performance in the house party-style venues where he began his career.
“The show got planned like two years ago and then COVID-19 pushed it back, but I got a lot of good friends at UGA and always wanted to perform there,” Hauri wrote in an Instagram direct message. “I’m used to shows that are way more organized and in bigger venues, but wanted some ratchet houseparty show nostalgia.”
Attendees were accepted into the basement of PIKE around 8:30 p.m. that Friday. However, many concertgoers harbored complaints about the wait time of upwards of two hours once inside the venue for the performance to begin, as well as the handling of overcrowding and overall organization by security.
Abigail Mauldin, a junior financial planning major, noted the poor organization of the event by security, inability to see the stage and uncomfortable temperatures.
Jillian Zinn, a junior hospitality major, corroborated Mauldin’s complaints concerning the intense temperatures inside PIKE.
“This [concert] was the hottest experience I have ever had,” Zinn said. “My clothes when we walked out were absolutely soaking wet.”
Haley Blattner, a sophomore math major, explained that before Hauri took the stage, security forced all guests to evacuate the space before re-entering a few minutes later. The doors were shut, and some who were left outside were not let back in — even after waiting over two hours for the performance to begin.
“I think their one mistake was just letting too many people in from the start, which made the waiting longer,” said Holden Smith, a senior computer science major. “Once they opened the doors again, only a small number of people were allowed back in, so if they had just done that from the start I think it would have run much smoother.”
Speculations swirled the morning of the concert regarding the sudden switch of an outdoor venue in the Greek Circle parking lot to the indoor basement of PIKE. At the time of this article’s publication, the Greek Life Office had not responded to an email asking for comment on whether the concert location was changed by GLO.
Tee Dickinson, a sophomore entertainment and media studies major, sympathized with the fraternity brothers who acted as security in a situation that was seemingly unexpected. Dickinson said they did the best they could, given the circumstances.
PIKE declined to comment on the event.
The intense environment encouraged some attendees to exit the show early, including Zinn and Dickinson. On the other hand, the limited space did allow for those fans who made it into the basement to experience the performance on a personal level.
“I felt bad that they had to turn away so many people,” Hauri wrote in an Instagram direct message. “But I’m glad the mfers that made it in got a real intimate show.”
Overall, audience members expressed positive feedback for the musical performance itself.
Smith said it was a “once in a lifetime experience.” Blattner said staying the entire time was a good choice, and that she didn’t mind the crowd or the heat.
Geojam will host two additional concerts this fall with UGA fraternities, including electro-indie duo Cherub on Sept. 17 and DJs Lost Kings and Throttle on Oct. 22.